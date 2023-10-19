BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Calgary Flames prospect Topi Ronni informed his Finnish Elite League team Thursday that he is under investigation for a rape allegation that occurred two years ago in his native Finland.

In an announcement posted on its website, Tappara Tampere said Ronni is stepping away from team activities after receiving a court summons. The 19-year-old center was a minor at the time of the alleged rape.

In a statement translated from Finnish, Ronni said: "The last two or so years have been hard waiting for the matter to progress. I trust that the related course of events will be clarified in connection with the trial."

Details of the alleged rape are unknown because the case documents are sealed, and a court hearing date has not been scheduled.

Ronni was selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL draft by Calgary and is in his third season playing for Tampere. He appeared in five games for Finland at the 2023 world junior championship.

The Flames issued a statement saying they became aware of a potential legal issue involving Ronni after the draft. "We take this matter seriously and will let the legal process follow its due course," the Flames said.

The Flames are playing in Buffalo on Thursday night as part of a five-game road trip.