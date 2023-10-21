Open Extended Reactions

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk will not play Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings, after he was late to a meeting.

Boston coach Jim Montgomery made the announcement after morning skate on Saturday, adding that veteran forward Patrick Brown, 31, will replace him.

DeBrusk, 27, had 27 goals and 50 points last season as Boston secured the No. 1 seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This season, has been a different story, early on. He has yet to post a goal or an assist.

That said, the Bruins took a 3-0 record into the game vs. the Kings, and defeated the San Jose Sharks, 3-1, on Thursday.

"We're taking steps in the right direction," Montgomery said. "There's a lot of things that we're starting to build, but the consistency of how fast we want to play, it's just not uniformed yet."