New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Sunday for high-sticking on Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Barzal was whistled for a minor high-sticking penalty on DeAngelo at 2:59 of the second period of Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes. The Islanders were able to kill off that penalty.

The 26-year-old Barzal collected a goal and an assist in Saturday's game. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 10 games this season.