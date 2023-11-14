Open Extended Reactions

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Tuesday for a dangerous trip on New York Islanders center Bo Horvat.

The fine is the maximum allowable amount under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement.

In the second period of the Oilers' 4-1 win over the visiting Islanders on Monday night, Draisaitl received a two-minute minor penalty for tripping Horvat. On the play, Draisaitl cross-checked the back of Horvat's legs as players battled along the boards.

Draisaitl, 28, who had a goal and three assists in Monday's win, has six goals and 19 points in 14 games this season. The 2020 NHL MVP has 312 goals and 451 assists in 652 games since being drafted third overall by the Oilers in 2014.