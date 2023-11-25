Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Blackhawks said that veteran forward Corey Perry will be away from the team for "the foreseeable future."

Perry, 38, hasn't played in Chicago's last two games and didn't practice with the Blackhawks this week.

"He's away from the team and will remain so for the foreseeable future. We're unable to provide any update on that front," said GM Kyle Davidson on Saturday.

Davidson said that the decision to send Perry away from the team was made by management.

"It's been a team decision so far to hold him out. It's coming from the organization," he said.

But Perry's agent Pat Morris put out a statement on Saturday that claimed it was Perry's decision to leave the Blackhawks.

"Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend to personal matters. Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time," wrote Morris.

Davidson declined to comment on whether Perry was injured. He wouldn't rule out that a trade could be in the works for Perry.

"To start ruling anything out is irresponsible, so I'm not going to comment on any possible outcomes," he said.

Perry signed with the Blackhawks as a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has four goals and five assists in 16 games, skating to a minus-6. He skated 14:43 on Nov. 19 in Chicago's loss to Buffalo.

Perry is a 19-year NHL veteran with 421 goals and 471 points in 1,273 games. He won the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2006-07 and won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2010-11.

The Blackhawks are without another former Hart Trophy winner, too: Winger Taylor Hall is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an ACL injury and surgery. Davidson said adding a veteran to his lineup in the absence of Hall and Perry isn't something he's looking to do right now.

"There's been a significant growth in the group as a collective. We did bring some players in, but we had some strong leaders already here," he said. "I have no fear that there's enough quality leadership to carry this [team] forward."

The Blackhawks are second to last in the Western Conference with a 6-12-1 record (12 points).