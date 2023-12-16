Open Extended Reactions

Canada's seven NHL teams are banding together in support of the ALS Super Fund, a campaign to help fight Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) following the deaths of members of the league community in the country.

Former NHL player Mark Kirton, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, is leading the effort.

"The NHL community has felt the impact of ALS on many of its members. The disease moves rapidly, but access to potential therapies in Canada does not," Kirton said in a news release Friday. "There has never been a more promising time to change ALS from a terminal disease to a treatable condition. We are grateful to the NHL for recognizing the significant need to support Canadians with ALS."

The fund is focused on advancing research and ensuring access to treatments and trials for all Canadians.

ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurological disease.

Toronto Maple Leafs legend and Hockey Hall of Fame member Borje Salming died of causes related to ALS in November. Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow died on Sept. 30 at age 42, and Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has ALS.

"ALS has impacted our Flames family directly; we are encouraged to join our Canadian NHL community by supporting research together and continuing the battle to find a cure," said Don Maloney, Calgary's president of hockey operations. "Nobody fights this terrible disease alone. For those suffering from ALS and their loved ones, we hope our combined strength will make a bigger difference in the pursuit of a cure in the face of this underfunded illness."