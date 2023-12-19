Open Extended Reactions

Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha will play Tuesday night against the visiting Minnesota Wild after a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy (upper body) will be a game-time decision after missing the past four games.

"Zacha [is] 100 percent," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Tuesday. "We're just waiting for McAvoy to see where he's at after today. He's more than likely going to play, but I'm not going to sit here and say 100 percent [that he plays] tonight if something changes."

Zacha, 26, who has eight goals and 19 points in 26 games, is expected to rejoin Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on the No. 1 line.

"I wasn't gone for that long, so hopefully it's going to be good," Zacha said. "We'll see today in the game, I think. I just had one full practice with the team, so I'm excited to jump in the game and see how it goes."

If McAvoy returns, he would skate with Matt Grzelcyk on the top defensive pairing. McAvoy, who turns 26 on Thursday, leads Bruins defensemen this season with three goals and 17 points in 21 games.