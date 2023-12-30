Open Extended Reactions

Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato will not be behind the bench Saturday for his team's game against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets due to an illness.

Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert will serve as the bench boss for the Sabres, who are 1-3-1 in their past five games.

Granato, 56, replaced Ralph Krueger as Buffalo coach on March 17, 2021. He owns a 97-106-25 record during his time with the Sabres, who have not made the playoffs since 2011.

Appert, 49, has spent parts of the past four seasons with Rochester of the American Hockey League.