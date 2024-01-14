Nic Dowd and T.J. Oshie score twice in two minutes to put the Capitals 3-2 up over the Rangers. (1:04)

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury when he was scratched for Sunday's contest against the host New York Rangers.

Ovechkin, 38, did not play for the first time this season in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers in Washington. He initially sustained the injury Jan. 5 when his left leg became tangled up with Carolina's Jordan Staal and missed some practices as a precaution.

Following Saturday's game, Washington coach Spencer Carbery said there was an "outside chance" Ovechkin would play Sunday.

Ovechkin has eight goals and 19 assists in 39 games and is on a six-game points streak. Last season, Ovechkin produced 42 goals and 75 points in 73 games.