Open Extended Reactions

Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins (Atlantic Division), Rick Bowness of the Winnipeg Jets (Central), Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers (Metropolitan) and Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks (Pacific) will serve as the head coaches for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, scheduled for Feb. 1-3 in Toronto, the league announced Sunday.

By rule, the head coaches during All-Star festivities are those whose teams have the highest points percentage in each division as of the selection date.

The points percentage is calculated by using the formula of points earned divided by total points possible. Among coaches, Bowness' .714 percentage (28-10-4) tops the list.

This marks Laviolette's fourth appearance as a head coach in the All-Star event (2011, '15, '18), which is the most among active coaches. It is the second All-Star coaching selection for Montgomery (2023) and Tocchet (2020) and the first for Bowness.