Open Extended Reactions

The Vancouver Canucks signed general manager Patrik Allvin to a multiyear contract extension Wednesday.

The deal was announced by Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford. Terms were not disclosed.

Allvin, 49, was named the 12th general manager in Canucks history on Jan. 26, 2022. He is the NHL's first Swedish general manager.

The Canucks (33-11-5, 71 points) entered play Wednesday atop the Western Conference, four points ahead of the Colorado Avalanche.