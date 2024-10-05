Open Extended Reactions

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed forward Kevin Labanc to a one-year, $775,000 contract on Saturday.

Labanc, 28, recorded six goals and an assist during four games in the preseason with the New Jersey Devils, but he did not receive a contract from the team following a professional tryout agreement.

"Kevin Labanc has been a productive offensive player in this league for several years," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. "He has an excellent shot and playmaking ability and given his character we believe he will fit in very well with our group."

Labanc had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 46 games last season with the San Jose Sharks. He has totaled 225 points (82 goals, 143 assists) and 217 penalty minutes in 478 career games since being selected by San Jose in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL draft.