TORONTO -- Alex Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal in his return to action, and the Washington Capitals upended the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Saturday night.

In posting his 869th career goal, Washington's captain is now within 25 of Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL mark of 894. It was his 16th goal in 19 games this season.

Ovechkin, who skated with the team often and was around the locker room throughout his recovery, played in his first game since he fractured his left fibula Nov. 18 against the Utah Hockey Club, a night in which he collided with forward Jack McBain.

"It was fun, it was tough," Ovechkin said of his return in a postgame interview during SportsNet's "Hockey Night In Canada" broadcast. "Obviously, it was a different rhythm, different speed. But you know, I'll take it, and we won."

The 39-year-old -- who had never missed more than six games in his career with an ailment -- was scheduled to be out four to six weeks following the injury. He resumed skating Dec. 2 and had made steady progress into the NHL's recent holiday break.

"It was a hard month," Ovechkin said. "I tried to be in shape as much as I can. ... But I'm pretty happy to bounce back and come back to the game."

In chasing Gretzky -- during a season that has seen the resurgent Capitals storm back into playoff contention, no less -- Ovechkin has kept it all in perspective.

"Just take it game by game," Ovechkin said, "shift by shift, and try to do my best."

Washington went 10-5-1 without Ovechkin, but Washington coach Spencer Carbery is now anticipating a significant "boost" for the Capitals as they try to maintain their position atop the Eastern Conference standings.

"He's our captain; he's the greatest goal scorer of all time," Carbery said before the game. "You could feel it, like you were just waiting for the day when he's going to come back in the lineup. You could feel his presence around, and he's participated a little bit more, and now the day has come."

Ovechkin -- who played 14 minutes, 58 seconds, and recorded three hits and three shots in addition to his goal -- has a quick turnaround. The Capitals visit the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Andrew Mangiapane, Jakob Chychrun, Nic Dowd and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals in the win. John Tavares and Bobby McMann scored for the Maple Leafs in the loss.

Logan Thompson stopped 35 shots for the win, while Matt Murray made 27 saves for Toronto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.