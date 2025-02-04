Open Extended Reactions

After losing leading goal scorer Kirill Marchenko to a broken jaw over the weekend, the Columbus Blue Jackets were without top scorer Zach Werenski for Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Werenski, 27, did not take part in Tuesday's morning skate with an undisclosed injury, and was later scratched. Before Tuesday's action, the nine-year veteran ranked third among defensemen with 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) this season in 53 games.

In 539 games since Columbus selected him with the No. 8 pick in 2015, Werenski has 359 points (107 goals, 252 assists).

Slated to play for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off later this month, Werenski returned to Sunday's 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars after leaving in the second period.

"We'll continue to evaluate, same as we do with everybody that's hurt or injured," said coach Dean Evason, whose team entered Tuesday in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. "We'll evaluate it and move forward."

Werenski's defensive partner, Dante Fabbro, also sat out Tuesday, after sustaining an upper-body injury in Sunday's game. In 43 games this season between Nashville and Columbus, Fabbro has 13 points (four goals, nine assists).

Marchenko, struck in the face by a puck while sitting on the bench Sunday, underwent jaw surgery Monday and will be out indefinitely after landing on injured reserve. A stray puck hit the left side of Marchenko's face late in the second period of that loss to Dallas. He left the bench area, holding a towel to his jaw.

Marchenko has 55 points in 53 games this season and leads Columbus in goals (21) and plus/minus (plus-31).

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.