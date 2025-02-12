Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson will start Team Sweden's game against Canada in Wednesday night's opener of the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Gustavsson gets the nod over 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators and Samuel Ersson of the Philadelphia Flyers. Ersson was added in the mix with New Jersey Devils netminder Jacob Markstrom missing the tournament due to a knee injury.

Gustavsson, 26, has posted a 22-11-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.63 goals-against average and .915 save percentage this season for the Wild.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was named Canada's starter on Tuesday.