The Dallas Stars signed forward Sam Steel to a two-year, $4.2 million contract extension on Friday.

The deal with Steel, 27, starts with the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2026-27 campaign.

Steel has recorded 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists) in 53 games this season, his second with Dallas.

"We are thrilled to extend Sam for the next two years," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "His versatility on both ends of the ice have proven to be a huge asset for our team. He is a player that we can count on to make a positive impact and do the little things that lead to wins."

A first-round pick by Anaheim in 2016, Steel has tallied 134 points (47 goals, 87 assists) in 392 career games for the Ducks (2018-22), Minnesota Wild (2022-23) and Stars.