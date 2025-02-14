Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser break down why the matchup between USA and Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off isn't as significant as an NHL Game 7 matchup. (2:21)

MONTREAL -- The storied USA-Canada hockey rivalry will be reintroduced -- and reignited -- when the two countries take center stage at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night.

It can't be defined as an ordinary game -- not for players who have waited a lifetime to be part of best-on-best hockey against their nation's greatest on-ice foe.

"This one's a big one, the biggest of my career," USA forward Dylan Larkin said. "Just watching [international games] as a kid with my family, it's like a holiday, it's like the Super Bowl for us. To be able to be a part of it, on a Saturday night in Montreal, it's perfect. It's just great."

The opportunity for NHL skaters to be involved in events such as the Olympics came to a halt after the 2014 Sochi Games and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Many of the league's current top stars were left wondering if they'd ever go toe-to-toe against the world's greatest players in tournaments like the ones they were raised on.

It's a reality now.

"I think it's going be the biggest game that I've ever played in my career," USA forward Brady Tkachuk said. "I'm really looking forward to that. There's a big buildup to it. USA vs. Canada is bigger than just the guys on the ice. There's so many people past, present and down the road [that it affects]. We've been talking about this game especially. It's going to be a long couple days [waiting] until it happens, but it'll be exciting."

Canada and the USA will enter Saturday night with one tournament win apiece -- the U.S. pounded Finland 6-1 on Thursday, and Canada outlasted a stubborn Swedish team 4-3 in overtime Wednesday.

Those appetizers will be nothing like the upcoming main event, though. There's unmatched history between these two countries that has found its way into the 4 Nations discourse already.

The most memorable chapter -- at least for most skaters now -- was the 2010 Olympics. Canada and the U.S. faced off in the gold medal game, and Canada let slip a 2-1 lead with less than a minute to play. In overtime, it was Sidney Crosby -- captain of Canada's 4 Nations team -- who scored the winner to down the Americans and send Canada home with gold.

Canadian forward Connor McDavid claims that as his favorite moment produced by these rival countries. He watched it happen then as a junior hockey player; now, for the first time at this level, he'll be counted on to help lead his nation to victory.

"It's what you dream of," McDavid said. "It's big; it's exciting. It's playing the Americans in Montreal. That's a big game."

Defenseman Drew Doughty was part of Canada's 2010 and 2014 gold medal Olympic teams. That has done nothing to dampen his passion for what's coming Saturday.

"The wait has just amplified [the rivalry]. It's made you more hungry. And I know that the Americans are feeling the same way about playing us. It's going to be a hard-fought game. I suggest everyone watches that one."

"When you play the Americans, you want to beat them so bad," Doughty said. "And I still have this feeling at 35 years old, how bad [I] want to beat the Americans. They're a really good hockey team. ... It's going to be a tough battle. But this is probably the most exciting matchup of the tournament."

The world junior championships have provided a dose of elite-level best-on-best hockey in the years since that latest World Cup. But the men's rivalry was still simmering beneath the surface just waiting to be released again with this generation of talent.

"There's no bigger rivalry than Canada-USA in hockey," Canada's Brad Marchand added. "They're the games that everybody dreams about playing growing up. They're memories that will last a lifetime. We're all really looking forward to it. Can't come quick enough."

Canada will have a distinct hometown advantage, a reaction the U.S. anticipated for every game it will play this tournament.

Still, there was some surprise that fans at Bell Centre booed the United States anthem when it was performed ahead of Thursday's game. That has become more of a trend around the league since President Donald Trump threatened -- and subsequently enforced -- significant tariffs on Canadian imports.

"I'm not going to get into that," Crosby said. "We respect the anthems; I'll leave it at that."

"I just kind of stay out of it," Doughty said. "I know what's going on, and I understand the Canadians' frustration, but I think we should respect the anthems. I don't think anyone should be booing."

"I'm not going to get into that," Canada's Sidney Crosby said of the Bell Centre fans booing the U.S. anthem ahead of the Americans' game Thursday against Finland. "We respect the anthems; I'll leave it at that." Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Some fans might save that reaction for what happens during the game. Coaches, like players, are expecting to see the best out of their lineups for what is projected to be a tournament highlight. And no amount of practice time or conversation can prepare players for a potentially emotional night.

"There's a lot of pride," USA coach Mike Sullivan said. "There's a lot of familiarity on both sides. These guys play with and against each other in the NHL all the time. An event like this where it's best-on-best, I think it brings out the competitive spirit of both sides. The biggest difference is when you have the privilege to play in an event like this and represent your country, it has become something that's bigger than any individual. There's a responsibility to bring your best when you have the privilege to participate in these types of events.

"I would envision it being a real competitive hockey game."

That might be an understatement.

"Saturday night in Canada, against Canada -- I don't think there's much better than this for a hockey player of this level," Jake Guentzel said. "The crowd's going to be intense, it's going to be hostile, it's going to be all of the above, and it's going to be a lot of fun."