Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Team USA star Matthew Tkachuk will not play against Sweden in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday night.

But in the first game Monday afternoon, Canada will have All-Star defenseman Cale Makar back in the lineup after he missed Saturday's loss to the U.S. due to illness.

American coach Mike Sullivan said that New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider will draw in for Tkachuk, who sat out the final 12:36 of the third period of Team USA's win over Canada with a lower-body injury. Tkachuk set the tone in that game with the first of three fights between the teams in the opening nine seconds on Saturday night, setting a new record for the earliest fight ever in an NHL international game.

The Florida Panthers forward's absence on Monday wasn't a total surprise, as the U.S. has already clinched a spot in Thursday's championship game at TD Garden in Boston.

Sullivan announced two other lineup changes against Sweden, as defenseman Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators) swaps in for Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins) and Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars) gets the start in goal, earning Connor Hellebuyck a breather. The Winnipeg Jets goalie has been the tournament's best netminder, giving up just two goals on 47 shots (.957 save percentage). Oettinger played three years of college hockey at Boston University.

Sweden might not have anything to play for against the U.S. If either Canada or Finland wins its game in regulation time, that winner advances to the championship match against the Americans. If the game goes to overtime, then Sweden can still make the championship final with a regulation win over the U.S.

In addition to adding Makar, Canada coach Jon Cooper put in Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny in place of Carolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis in the win-or-go-home game.

Cooper confirmed he's sticking with Jordan Binnington as his starter. The St. Louis Blues goalie is 1-1 with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

"The kid's played great for us. He's given us a chance to win. Ultimately in the NHL, if you can limit an opponent to two goals or less in a game, it should give you a chance to win. And he's done that for us," Cooper said of Binnington.