The stage is set for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final. After a week of group play, the USA meets Canada in the championship -- a rematch following the USA's 3-1 victory on Feb. 18. With the first outing filled with fights and intensity, fans are hoping for more of the same.

Though the U.S. will be without injured defenseman Charlie McAvoy, Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk are expected to play. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid will look to help Canada turn the tables in Round 2.

Who will take home the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off title? Here are more key facts about the event.

How can fans watch?

Coverage for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET with "The Point: 4 Nations Face-Off Pregame Show" hosted by Steve Levy alongside analyst Mark Messier and P.K. Subban on ESPN and ESPN+.

USA vs. Canada will start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and Disney+.

Fans can catch all the action in the NHL streaming hub.

