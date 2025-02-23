Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm is "unlikely" to return to action this season as he works his way back from knee surgery, general manager Don Sweeney said Sunday.

Sweeney said Lindholm will have another surgery next week related to the fractured patella tendon he sustained after blocking a shot from St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in the first period of a game on Nov. 12.

Lindholm, 31, has seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) and a minus-4 rating in 17 games this season.

An All-Star in 2022-23, Lindholm has 313 points (73 goals, 240 assists) and a plus-147 rating in 762 career games with the Bruins and Anaheim Ducks (2013-22). The Ducks selected the Swede with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 draft.