CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks organist Frank Pellico worked his last game with the team on Sunday night after spending 33 seasons with the organization.

Pellico had been with Chicago since 1991. Carrie Marcotte, who has partnered with Pellico since the 2018-19 season, will stay on as the organist for the team.

The Blackhawks paid tribute to Pellico throughout their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs -- their last Original Six matchup of the season. There was a bouquet of red and white flowers in the organ room, along with two gold "3" balloons.

Blackhawks organist Frank Pellico performs his last national anthem before Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs at the United Center. Adam Eberhardt/NHLI via Getty Images

During a first-period timeout, the Blackhawks showed a video highlighting Pellico's contributions to the organization. The crowd stood and applauded when it was over, and the Maple Leafs and Blackhawks tapped their sticks on the ice in appreciation.

An emotional Pellico made a heart with his hands and waved during the sustained ovation.