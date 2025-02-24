Open Extended Reactions

The New York Rangers called up Brennan Othmann, one of the top prospects in the organization, to have an extra forward available in case veteran Chris Kreider is unable to play Tuesday night against the Islanders because of injury.

The team announced Monday it recalled Othmann from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League as part of a series of roster moves.

Othmann, 22, was the Rangers' first-round pick in 2021 and has 12 goals and eight assists in 27 games in the minors this season. He is still looking for his first NHL point after skating in his first three games in the league Jan. 4, 6 and 8, 2024.

Kreider was a late scratch Sunday at Pittsburgh with an upper-body injury, even after taking part in pregame warmups. The 33-year-old winger is the team's second-leading goal scorer with 17.

Coach Peter Laviolette on Sunday said Kreider was day to day with the injury. Asked if it occurred while Kreider was playing for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off or in the Rangers' game Saturday, Laviolette responded only, "Upper body."

New York also recalled Zac Jones from his AHL conditioning stint and sent fellow defenseman Matthew Robertson back to Hartford. The 24-year-old from Richmond, Virginia, has been in and out of the Rangers lineup this season, averaging a little more than 16 minutes in the 28 games he has played in.

The Rangers are two points back of the second and final wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference through 57 games with 25 left to play. They rallied to beat the Penguins 5-3 on Sunday after getting blown out 8-2 on Saturday at Buffalo.