The Anaheim Ducks acquired veteran goaltender Ville Husso from the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations Monday, the club announced.

The Ducks, who saw starter John Gibson leave Saturday's win over the Boston Bruins because of an injury, will first send Husso to the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League.

A popular name on the trade market, largely because of his contract, Husso, 30, is playing out the final days of a three-year deal he signed with Detroit that carries a $4.75 million salary cap hit.

Whether he can be viewed as a No. 1 option, or even a reliable No. 2 down the stretch remains to be seen, though, as his numbers lack that type of identity. He has never played more than 56 games in a season, and that came in 2022-23, when he won 26 for the Red Wings.

Earlier this season, Husso was sent to Detroit's AHL affiliate, as the Red Wings shifted their focus in net to veterans Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon. At the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Husso was just 1-5-2 with a 3.69 goals-against average. But on an expiring deal, he did make several trade boards this month.