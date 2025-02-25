Joel Eriksson Ek suffered a lower-body injury in practice on Monday and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Per The Athletic, the 28-year-old Eriksson Ek could miss "significantly longer" than the required week.

Also on Tuesday, the Wild activated forward Jakub Lauko from injured reserve.

The Wild currently are short-handed at the forward position, with Kirill Kaprizov sidelined much of the past two months. Ryan Hartman also is halfway through an eight-game suspension.

The Wild are in third place in the Central Division entering play Tuesday, four points behind the second-place Dallas Stars.

This is the latest injury this season for Eriksson Ek, who has been limited to 42 games due to injury. He has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) but has missed 15 games.