Holding the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot entering Tuesday's action, the Ottawa Senators might have their captain back Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets after Brady Tkachuk practiced briefly with his teammates.

Tkachuk, who told reporters his lower-body injury happened while playing for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off, missed Saturday's 5-2 home loss to the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa's fourth straight defeat.

"I'm feeling all right," Tkachuk said after Tuesday's practice. "I think it was just a smart decision to [sit out Saturday]. I didn't feel like I had the pop, and I started to feel it a little bit. I'm still hopeful to play tomorrow, but I just need to make a smart decision. I definitely don't want to reaggravate it and miss any more time."

After skating on his own before practice, Tkachuk joined Tim Stutzle and Claude Giroux for one line rush before exiting the ice. Ottawa's leader said his early departure was planned.

"I'm just going to continue to do everything in my power to play tomorrow, and we'll see how it goes the rest of the day today and tomorrow," Tkachuk said. "Of course, I want to go to battle with these guys, but I think everybody in here and Sens fans, they don't want to see something nagging ... for the next 24, next 25 games. So maybe take the time for one more [game] just to be ready to go, but yeah, we'll just have to wait and see."

Tkachuk, 25, leads the Senators this season with 21 goals in 56 games and is third in points with 44. In his seventh season in the NHL, he has reached 30 goals in each of the past three seasons, and posted a career-high 37 last season.

Out since Feb. 3 with an upper-body injury, Ottawa center Josh Norris skated in a regular jersey at Tuesday's practice and practiced between Drake Batherson and David Perron on the second line. Coach Travis Green told reporters he's "hopeful" Morris will return Wednesday.

Center Shane Pinto, out with an upper-body injury since Feb. 4, sported a noncontact jersey on the fourth line between Adam Gaudette and Matthew Highmore. Pinto is "closer than he was [Monday]," Green said.

Norris has 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 50 games this season, while Pinto has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 46 games.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.