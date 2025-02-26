Alex Ovechkin earns his 19th 30-goal season after scoring on a power play vs. the Flames. (0:56)

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin reached 30 goals in a season for the 19th time in his 20-year NHL career, adding to the league record he set last season with his 18th.

The Washington Capitals captain notched his latest milestone goal Tuesday night at home against the Calgary Flames in a 3-1 loss. He beat Dan Vladar with a one-timer on the power play 4:52 into the third period, sending the crowd into chants of "Ovi! Ovi!"

Ovechkin joined Teemu Selanne, Johnny Bucyk and Gordie Howe (who did it three times) as the only players in hockey history to score 30-plus goals in a season at age 39 or older.

Reaching the 30-goal mark in 42 games this season, according to ESPN Research, is the fifth-fewest games Ovechkin has needed to get there in his career. And he has now separated himself from the pack of 30-goal scorers on the NHL all-time list. Mike Gartner is in second place with 17 seasons, and Jaromir Jagr is third with 15.

Scoring his 883rd career goal also puts Ovechkin within 12 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's mark of 894 that had long seemed unapproachable. Adding this to his hat trick Sunday against Edmonton, Ovechkin is now on pace to pass Gretzky in early April.

Since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Ovechkin has four goals in three games for the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals, who, despite Tuesday's loss, are 4-2 in their past six games.

But the biggest winner of the night was Calgary, which moved into a playoff position in the Western Conference after goals by Matt Coronato, Martin Pospisil and Jonathan Huberdeau. And Vladar made 26 saves for the Flames, who have won two in a row coming out of the league's break.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.