How to watch 2025 NHL Stadium Series: Blue Jackets-Red Wings

The outdoor festivities continue in the NHL with its latest yearly event, the Stadium Series. Different from the nostalgia-tinged Winter Classic, the Stadium Series typically carries a more modernized aesthetic. The event is also regularly held in football stadiums, while the Winter Classic has been frequently played in baseball stadiums.

For this year's edition, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Here are more key facts about the 2025 Stadium Series.

How can fans watch?

The 2025 Stadium Series will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+. Fans can watch on the NHL streaming hub. There will also be an "NHL in ASL" presentation on ESPN+ featuring deaf commentators providing real-time coverage of play-by-play and color commentary in American Sign Language.

What are the Blue Jackets and Red Wings' outdoor game history?

The Blue Jackets will be playing their first outdoor game. The Red Wings have played in two Winter Classics (2009, 2014), one Stadium Series (2016) and the Centennial Classic (2017).

When will the 2026 Stadium Series take place?

The Boston Bruins will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 1, 2026.

