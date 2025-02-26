Open Extended Reactions

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox is going on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, sources told ESPN.

Although Fox is expected to miss time, the Rangers believe the defenseman can be back for their stretch run ahead of the playoffs.

Fox was injured during the third period of Tuesday's 5-1 win against the Islanders and did not return. Defenseman K'Andre Miller also exited Tuesday's game with an injury, though an update was not available on Wednesday.

The Rangers are fighting for a playoff spot and entered Wednesday two points out of a wild-card spot.

Fox, a former Norris Trophy winner, played in every game for Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off. He is tied for fourth in the NHL in scoring amongst defensemen with 48 points.