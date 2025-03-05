Alex Ovechkin is just 10 goals away from Wayne Gretzky's record 894 after this goal against the Lightning. (0:52)

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is 11 goals away from making NHL history and breaking Wayne Gretzky's career goals record. Starting Wednesday, every goal Ovechkin scores in that quest -- and for the rest of his career -- will raise funds toward pediatric cancer research.

Ovechkin has partnered with Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation for Cancer Research to launch "THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer," a campaign inspired by the Capitals captain's pursuit of Gretzky's NHL record of 894 goals.

Beginning with Wednesday night's game at the New York Rangers, Ovechkin will donate a dollar amount equal to his career goal total for every goal he scores for the remainder of his NHL career. Ovechkin's donation will be matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Capitals.

Ovechkin, 39, has invited fans to join the fundraising effort with him, with a suggested donation of $8 -- Ovechkin's jersey number -- or any amount they can give. The Capitals said 100% of donations will go directly toward pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation.

"There is so much attention on the chase, so I'm using that to help. We should all help and make cancer go away," Ovechkin told ESPN. "It doesn't matter where you live, cancer touches everyone. It's important for all of us to talk about finding a cure."

Ovechkin has 884 goals in 1,471 career games, all with the Capitals. The three-time NHL MVP has 31 goals in 45 games in 2024-25, and is on pace to break Gretzky's record before the end of the regular season. The Capitals, who own the Eastern Conference's best record at 39-14-8, have 21 games left.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, the Hall of Fame NC State men's basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded nearly $400 million in cancer research grants in North America.

Amanda Tischler, the Capitals' senior vice president of marketing, said the campaign was a few months in the making.

"The V Foundation shared some concepts related to the GR8 CHASE and how we could really make every goal count for a good cause," she said. "All credit goes to Ovi and his commitment. Doing this for the duration of his career, beyond the 895 [goals], speaks volumes."

Ovechkin said the focus on pediatric cancer research was important to him.

"Our team has been doing a good job my whole career to try and help kids battling cancer. I can see all the times we go to hospitals to visit the kids, or they come to see us at practice or after games, they always have smiles," he said. "If we have a chance to help them, we have to take it."

Since its inception, the V Foundation has awarded over $91 million in pediatric cancer research grants, funding 241 grants across North America.

"This is a true power play," Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research, said in a statement. "Alex Ovechkin's summit to greatness on the ice has been a thrill for all hockey fans, and his commitment to funding innovative pediatric cancer research will make a lifesaving impact for years to come."

The V Foundation for Cancer Research is the official charitable partner of Hockey Fights Cancer, raising funds and awareness for all types of cancer research. Over the course of the 2023-24 season, the first year of the partnership, Hockey Fights Cancer raised over $4 million, with $2.9 million going to groundbreaking cancer research through the V Foundation.

Donations raised by the campaign will go to the V Foundation through Hockey Fights Cancer and support the Alex Ovechkin GR8 CHASE Pediatric Cancer Research Grant.