MISSISSAUGA, Ontario -- Peel Regional Police confirmed they are investigating a 2014 sexual assault allegation involving eight former Ontario Hockey League players.

TSN/CTV first reported the allegations in October. Peel police said Wednesday their special victims unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.

In 2014, according to the original report, the then-22-year-old complainant was in a relationship with a 19-year-old Mississauga Steelheads player. The report said that in November of that year, she went over to watch television, and when she got there, eight team members were present.

According to the TSN/CTV report, after she and the player she was dating started getting intimate in a basement bathroom, the other players entered the small room and took turns assaulting her for 90 minutes.

None of the players have been named, and none of the allegations have been tested in court.

The Ontario Hockey League said in October it was taking the allegations "very seriously" and would cooperate with any police investigation.

The Steelheads moved from Mississauga to Brampton in June.