Jordan Greenway is staying in Buffalo after the team re-signed the 28-year-old winger to a two-year contract extension worth $8 million.

Greenway is now under contract with the Sabres through the 2026-27 season. He was previously set to be an unrestricted free agent in July.

A rough-and-tumble veteran who can play the tough minutes in the corners for a playoff contender, Greenway drew interest on the trade market. He was in the final weeks of a three-year deal that carried a salary cap hit of $3 million.

He won't light up the score sheet on any team -- he had only three goals and seven points for the Sabres at the 4 Nations Face-Off break -- but he can be counted on for about 16 minutes per game and is unafraid to drop the gloves and fight an opponent.