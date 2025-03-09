Open Extended Reactions

There are some who saw what the Carolina Hurricanes did at the trade deadline -- or perhaps failed to do after they traded Mikko Rantanen -- and believe they're cooked when it comes to the Stanley Cup playoffs. However, based on the projections from Stathletes, the Canes remain the team with the highest chances of winning the Cup, at 16.7%.

Standing before them on Sunday are the Winnipeg Jets (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+). The Jets had a relatively quiet deadline, adding Luke Schenn and Brandon Tanev, though sometimes these additions are the types of small tweaks that can push a contender over the edge. As it stands, the Jets enter their showdown against the Canes with the sixth-highest Cup chances, at 8.7%.

Carolina has made two trips to the Cup Final: a loss to the Detroit Red Wings in 2002 and a win over the Edmonton Oilers in 2006. The Canes have reached the conference finals three times since (2009, 2019, 2023). Winnipeg has yet to make the Cup Final, and was defeated 4-1 in the 2018 Western Conference finals by the Vegas Golden Knights in the club's lone trip to the penultimate stage.

Both clubs are due. Will this be their year?

There is a lot of runway left until the final day of the season on April 17, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide detail on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Saturday's schedule

Friday's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Columbus Blue Jackets

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Calgary Flames

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Sunday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers, 1 p.m. (TNT)

Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks, 9 p.m.

New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks, 9 p.m.

Saturday's scoreboard

Ottawa Senators 4, New York Rangers 3 (OT)

Seattle Kraken 4, Philadelphia Flyers 1

Boston Bruins 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Florida Panthers 4, Buffalo Sabres 0

Colorado Avalanche 7, Toronto Maple Leafs 4

Calgary Flames 1, Montreal Canadiens 0

Nashville Predators 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (OT)

Los Angeles Kings 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (OT)

Edmonton Oilers 5, Dallas Stars 4

New York Islanders 4, San Jose Sharks 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 18

Points pace: 106.3

Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 19

Points pace: 102.8

Next game: @ UTA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 19

Points pace: 101.5

Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 20

Points pace: 91.3

Next game: vs. DET (Monday)

Playoff chances: 85.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 85.9

Next game: @ OTT (Monday)

Playoff chances: 8.3%

Tragic number: 37

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 85.9

Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 19.8%

Tragic number: 37

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 83.3

Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 2.5%

Tragic number: 33

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 71.4

Next game: vs. EDM (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 27

Metro Division

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 19

Points pace: 117.1

Next game: vs. SEA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 19

Points pace: 101.5

Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 18

Points pace: 92.3

Next game: @ PHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 86.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 20

Points pace: 89.9

Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 27.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 88.5

Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 31.1%

Tragic number: 39

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 86.0

Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 29.7%

Tragic number: 38

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 79.4

Next game: vs. NJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 9.5%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 73.1

Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 25

Central Division

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 18

Points pace: 117.9

Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 19

Points pace: 109.3

Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 18

Points pace: 99.9

Next game: vs. CHI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 19

Points pace: 98.9

Next game: vs. PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 94.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 87.1

Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 37.2%

Tragic number: 34

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 85.9

Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 26.4%

Tragic number: 35

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 71.6

Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 62.8

Next game: @ COL (Monday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 16

Pacific Division

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 20

Points pace: 108.5

Next game: vs. LA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 19

Points pace: 101.5

Next game: @ BUF (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 21

Points pace: 98.1

Next game: @ VGK (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 84.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 19

Points pace: 91.1

Next game: vs. VAN (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 27.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 91.3

Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 30.9%

Tragic number: 40

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 80.7

Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 32

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 74.3

Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 54.3

Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 8

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters.

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23