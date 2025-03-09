        <
        >

          NHL playoff standings: Jets-Hurricanes a Cup Final preview?

          play
          Quinton Byfield scores OT winner for the Kings (0:19)

          Quinton Byfield scores a top-shelf goal in overtime to give the Kings a 2-1 win vs. the Blues. (0:19)

          • ESPN staffMar 9, 2025, 11:45 AM

          There are some who saw what the Carolina Hurricanes did at the trade deadline -- or perhaps failed to do after they traded Mikko Rantanen -- and believe they're cooked when it comes to the Stanley Cup playoffs. However, based on the projections from Stathletes, the Canes remain the team with the highest chances of winning the Cup, at 16.7%.

          Standing before them on Sunday are the Winnipeg Jets (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+). The Jets had a relatively quiet deadline, adding Luke Schenn and Brandon Tanev, though sometimes these additions are the types of small tweaks that can push a contender over the edge. As it stands, the Jets enter their showdown against the Canes with the sixth-highest Cup chances, at 8.7%.

          Carolina has made two trips to the Cup Final: a loss to the Detroit Red Wings in 2002 and a win over the Edmonton Oilers in 2006. The Canes have reached the conference finals three times since (2009, 2019, 2023). Winnipeg has yet to make the Cup Final, and was defeated 4-1 in the 2018 Western Conference finals by the Vegas Golden Knights in the club's lone trip to the penultimate stage.

          Both clubs are due. Will this be their year?

          There is a lot of runway left until the final day of the season on April 17, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide detail on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Saturday's schedule
          Friday's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Columbus Blue Jackets
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Calgary Flames
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Sunday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers, 1 p.m. (TNT)
          Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals, 3:30 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)
          Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers, 6 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks, 9 p.m.
          New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks, 9 p.m.

          Saturday's scoreboard

          Ottawa Senators 4, New York Rangers 3 (OT)
          Seattle Kraken 4, Philadelphia Flyers 1
          Boston Bruins 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 0
          Florida Panthers 4, Buffalo Sabres 0
          Colorado Avalanche 7, Toronto Maple Leafs 4
          Calgary Flames 1, Montreal Canadiens 0
          Nashville Predators 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (OT)
          Los Angeles Kings 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (OT)
          Edmonton Oilers 5, Dallas Stars 4
          New York Islanders 4, San Jose Sharks 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 106.3
          Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 102.8
          Next game: @ UTA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 101.5
          Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 91.3
          Next game: vs. DET (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 85.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 85.9
          Next game: @ OTT (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 8.3%
          Tragic number: 37

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 85.9
          Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 19.8%
          Tragic number: 37

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 83.3
          Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 2.5%
          Tragic number: 33

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 71.4
          Next game: vs. EDM (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 27

          Metro Division

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 117.1
          Next game: vs. SEA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 101.5
          Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 92.3
          Next game: @ PHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 86.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 89.9
          Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 27.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 88.5
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 31.1%
          Tragic number: 39

          New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 86.0
          Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 29.7%
          Tragic number: 38

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 79.4
          Next game: vs. NJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 9.5%
          Tragic number: 31

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 73.1
          Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 25

          Central Division

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 117.9
          Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 109.3
          Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 99.9
          Next game: vs. CHI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 98.9
          Next game: vs. PIT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 94.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 87.1
          Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 37.2%
          Tragic number: 34

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 85.9
          Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 26.4%
          Tragic number: 35

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 71.6
          Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 24

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 62.8
          Next game: @ COL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 16

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 108.5
          Next game: vs. LA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 101.5
          Next game: @ BUF (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 21
          Points pace: 98.1
          Next game: @ VGK (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 84.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 91.1
          Next game: vs. VAN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 27.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 91.3
          Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 30.9%
          Tragic number: 40

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 80.7
          Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 32

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 74.3
          Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 25

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 54.3
          Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 8

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 12

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17

          3. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 20

          4. Nashville Predators

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 20

          5. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 16

          6. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22

          7. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19

          8. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 17

          9. New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          11. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 21

          12. Boston Bruins

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22

          13. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. New York Rangers

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 29

          15. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          16. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23