EDMONTON, Alberta -- Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz was hit by a puck shot by Edmonton Oilers center Adam Henrique and left the ice with a towel pressed against his bloody face Saturday night.

Hintz extended his stick toward Henrique, whose wrist shot sent the puck under Hintz's visor during his club's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. He was on the ice, with his face in a towel, as the team's medical staff assessed him and helped him skate toward the dressing room.

After the loss, Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said Hintz was at a local hospital, receiving tests. The coach added that the initial report was fairly optimistic for Hintz, 28, who has 25 goals and 52 points.

"Everyone's optimistic that it's not 'serious, serious,'" DeBoer said. "But we won't know until we get testing."

The short-handed Stars rallied from a 5-1 deficit before eventually losing. Trade deadline acquisition Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist in his debut for Dallas, which had its four-game winning streak stopped. Wyatt Johnston, Jamie Benn and Matt Dumba also scored for the Stars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.