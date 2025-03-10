Open Extended Reactions

On multiple occasions in recent NHL history, the team that loses the Stanley Cup Final has a worse hangover the next season than the team that won. That hasn't been the case for the Edmonton Oilers in 2024-25, at least based on the first 63 games of the campaign.

Edmonton sits second in the Pacific Division, with 78 points and 27 regulation wins to the Vegas Golden Knights' 82 and 35. Is there a path for Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl & Co. to take over that top spot?

Either way, the Oilers' march to the playoffs continues tonight against the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+). Following the contest in Western New York, Oilers visit the three NYC metro teams (Devils on Thursday, Islanders on Friday, Rangers on Sunday) before heading home.

All told, their final 19 games include just seven against teams currently in playoff position. One of those games -- on Tuesday, April 1 -- pits them against the Golden Knights in a "four-point game" that could define their quest to win the regular-season title.

In the end, it may not matter much which playoff seed they earn -- after all, they've won at least one round the past three postseasons from the No. 2 spot, and made the Cup Final back in 2006 as the West's eighth seed.

There is a lot of runway left until the final day of the season on April 17, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide detail on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Columbus Blue Jackets

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Ottawa Senators

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Calgary Flames

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Monday's games

Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+)

Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Utah Hockey Club, 10 p.m.

Sunday's scoreboard

New Jersey Devils 3, Philadelphia Flyers 1

Washington Capitals 4, Seattle Kraken 2

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Minnesota Wild 1

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Winnipeg Jets 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 7, New York Rangers 3

Los Angeles Kings 6, Vegas Golden Knights 5

Dallas Stars 4, Vancouver Canucks 1

Anaheim Ducks 4, New York Islanders 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 18

Points pace: 106.3

Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 19

Points pace: 102.8

Next game: @ UTA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 19

Points pace: 101.5

Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 20

Points pace: 91.3

Next game: vs. DET (Monday)

Playoff chances: 91.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 85.9

Next game: @ OTT (Monday)

Playoff chances: 8.5%

Tragic number: 36

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 85.9

Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 7.9%

Tragic number: 36

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 83.3

Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 5.5%

Tragic number: 32

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 71.4

Next game: vs. EDM (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 26

Metro Division

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 18

Points pace: 117.9

Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 18

Points pace: 102.5

Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 17

Points pace: 93.4

Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 85.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 19

Points pace: 91.1

Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 27.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 87.1

Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 37.6%

Tragic number: 36

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 86.0

Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 31.3%

Tragic number: 37

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 78.2

Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 5.2%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 74.6

Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 24

Central Division

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 17

Points pace: 116.1

Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 18

Points pace: 110.2

Next game: @ WPG (Friday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 18

Points pace: 99.9

Next game: vs. CHI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 18

Points pace: 97.4

Next game: s. COL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 93.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 87.1

Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 28.2%

Tragic number: 34

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 85.9

Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 25.6%

Tragic number: 35

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 71.6

Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 62.8

Next game: @ COL (Monday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 16

Pacific Division

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 19

Points pace: 106.7

Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 19

Points pace: 101.5

Next game: @ BUF (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 20

Points pace: 99.2

Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 92%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 19

Points pace: 91.1

Next game: vs. VAN (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 34.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 89.8

Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 26.3%

Tragic number: 38

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 82.0

Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 32

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 73.2

Next game: vs. MTL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 54.2

Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 8

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters.

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23