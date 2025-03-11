        <
        >

          NHL playoff standings: Who will make the East finals?

          play
          Panthers' Aaron Ekblad suspended 20 games for violating PED policy (0:19)

          Top Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA performance enhancing substances program. (0:19)

          • ESPN staffMar 11, 2025, 10:55 AM

          Each team has around 20 games remaining this season -- although Aaron Ekblad will be missing all 18 of the Florida Panthers' remaining regular-season games due to a suspension -- but it's not too early to look ahead at the dream matchups for the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

          One of the contests during Tuesday's 11-game slate is a possible Eastern Conference finals preview: the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+) in a showdown between two teams built for postseason success.

          The winner won't necessarily have an edge as we head toward the postseason, but we can look at the projections from Stathletes to see the likelihood of a rematch later this spring.

          Per the Stathletes model, the Hurricanes have the highest chances of making the ECF, at 48.2%, followed by the Panthers (38.2%), Washington Capitals (30.6%) and then the Lightning (29.8%); the Toronto Maple Leafs round out the top five at 18.6%.

          If it comes down to the Canes and Lightning, Tampa Bay has the historical upper hand, winning the teams' lone series against each other, albeit during the slightly unusual 2021 playoffs, when those two teams were in the realigned Central Division (along with the Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators).

          There is a lot of runway left until the final day of the season April 17, and we'll help you keep track of it all on the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide detail on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Yesterday's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Columbus Blue Jackets
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Calgary Flames
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Tuesday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
          Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+)
          Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.
          New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.
          Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
          Washington Capitals at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.
          New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Monday's scoreboard

          Buffalo Sabres 3, Edmonton Oilers 2
          Ottawa Senators 2, Detroit Red Wings 1
          Colorado Avalanche 3, Chicago Blackhawks 0
          Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Utah Hockey Club 3 (SO)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 106.3
          Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 103.8
          Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 101.5
          Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 92.4
          Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 91.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 85.9
          Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 9.7%
          Tragic number: 35

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 84.6
          Next game: vs. BUF (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 9.4%
          Tragic number: 33

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 83.3
          Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 5.6%
          Tragic number: 31

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 72.9
          Next game: @ DET (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 25

          Metro Division

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 117.9
          Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 102.5
          Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 93.4
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 93.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 91.1
          Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 42.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 87.1
          Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 28.1%
          Tragic number: 35

          New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 86.0
          Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 16.9%
          Tragic number: 36

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 78.2
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 2.4%
          Tragic number: 27

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 74.6
          Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.3%
          Tragic number: 23

          Central Division

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 116.1
          Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 110.2
          Next game: @ WPG (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 100.9
          Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 97.4
          Next game: s. COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 91.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 87.1
          Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 29.9%
          Tragic number: 34

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 85.8
          Next game: vs. ANA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 25.7%
          Tragic number: 34

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 71.6
          Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 24

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 61.8
          Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 14

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 106.7
          Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 99.9
          Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 99.2
          Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 97.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 91.1
          Next game: vs. VAN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 35.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 89.8
          Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 20.4%
          Tragic number: 38

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 82.0
          Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.3%
          Tragic number: 32

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 73.2
          Next game: vs. MTL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 23

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 54.3
          Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 8

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 12

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17

          3. Nashville Predators

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 20

          4. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 21

          5. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22

          6. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 17

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 20

          9. New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 21

          11. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22

          12. Boston Bruins

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22

          13. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          14. New York Rangers

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 29

          15. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          16. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23