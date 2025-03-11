Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- The nerves, Chicago defenseman Artyom Levshunov insisted, were nonexistent ahead of his NHL debut Monday night against Colorado.

Excitement, sure, but no pregame jitters hours before the opening faceoff.

"Why?" the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft casually said of nerves. "It's a hockey game. I've got to go and do my job, play hard."

The 19-year-old from Belarus held up quite well, too. He skated for almost 21 minutes in a 3-0 loss to Nathan MacKinnon and the high-flying Avalanche. The game was scoreless before the last-place Blackhawks faltered in the third period.

"They're a really good team. They have a lot of good players," Levshunov before the loss. "I have to play better."

Attempting to stop Colorado, with all its scoring and speed, can only build confidence.

"That is almost better, getting thrown into the wolves here with (Cale Makar) and Nate just flying at you," second-year forward Connor Bedard said. "Every team you play has great players, but those two guys are flying. Every night you're playing against great players so I think there's going to be challenges every game."

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Levshunov missed the start of the season because of a fractured right foot. He was recalled by Chicago on Sunday from Rockford of the American Hockey League, where he had five goals and 17 assists in 50 games.

"Of course, I was dreaming about this all my hockey life," said Levshunov, who signed an entry-level contract with Chicago in July after spending one season at Michigan State, where he was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. "I was waiting for this a long time."

Bedard offered a piece of advice: Soak in the moment.

"We're not putting any pressure on him or anything," Bedard said. "Just play his game. There's always learning curves with anyone. We know he's going to be great, and we're just excited for him."