Who has the most game-winning goals in NHL history?

Alex Ovechkin may be fast approaching the record for most goals in NHL history, but he broke a different record on April 4. His goal in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks marked the 136th game-winning goal of his career.
Here's a look at the players with the most game-winning goals in NHL history:
Alex Ovechkin, 136
Jaromir Jagr, 135
Gordie Howe, 121
Phil Esposito, 118
Brett Hull, 110
Teemu Selanne, 110
Brendan Shanahan, 109
Patrick Marleau, 109
Jarome Iginla, 101
Bobby Hull, 98
Guy Lafleur, 98
Sidney Crosby, 96
Mats Sundin, 96
Steve Yzerman, 94
Sergei Fedorov, 93
Joe Nieuwendyk, 93
