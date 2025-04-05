        <
        >

          Who has the most game-winning goals in NHL history?

          Alex Ovechkin celebrates after his 881st career NHL goal during the second period against the Edmonton Oilers. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Apr 5, 2025, 01:53 AM

          Alex Ovechkin may be fast approaching the record for most goals in NHL history, but he broke a different record on April 4. His goal in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks marked the 136th game-winning goal of his career.

          Here's a look at the players with the most game-winning goals in NHL history:

