Though it lacks the volume of teams in close proximity like the Eastern Conference wild-card race, the Western derby is no less wild. Sunday's action will provide yet another clue as to who will earn the final spot in that half of the postseason bracket.
Heading into Sunday's slate, the Minnesota Wild appear pretty well locked in to the the first wild-card spot, with 79 points and 29 regulation wins through 67 games. But who gets the second one?
Right now it's the Vancouver Canucks, with 73 points and 24 RW in 66 games. They're taking on the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+). Once past that game, they'll play eight games of their final 15 against playoff teams.
Next up are the Calgary Flames, with 71 points and 24 RW in 65 games. They are idle on Sunday and will play against teams currently in playoff position in nine of their final 17 contests.
The St. Louis Blues are also two behind the Canucks in points, with 23 RW through 67 games. Jordan Binnington & Co. host the Anaheim Ducks (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+), then play just four of their final 14 against teams in playoff spots.
Speaking of the UHC, following Sunday's game against the Canucks, seven of the remaining 15 games are against current playoff-positioned clubs.
Stathletes gives the Canucks the best playoff chances of the group (31.1%), followed by the Blues (30.2%), Hockey Club (22.4%) and Flames (20.2%). The "prize" for the team that wins this race is likely a first-round matchup with the Winnipeg Jets, but upsets do happen!
There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's schedule
Yesterday's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 New York Rangers
M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils
Western Conference
C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Vancouver Canucks
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Sunday's games
Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).
Vegas Golden Knights at Detroit Red Wings, 1 p.m. (TNT)
Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)
Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues, 6 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida Panthers at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Utah Hockey Club at Vancouver Canucks, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg Jets at Seattle Kraken, 9 p.m.
Saturday's scoreboard
Buffalo Sabres 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 (SO)
Pittsburgh Penguins 7, New Jersey Devils 3
Washington Capitals 5, San Jose Sharks 1
Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Boston Bruins 2
Ottawa Senators 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
Montreal Canadiens 3, Florida Panthers 1
Carolina Hurricanes 5, Philadelphia Flyers 0
New York Rangers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 0
St. Louis Blues 5, Minnesota Wild 1
Los Angeles Kings 1, Nashville Predators 0 (OT)
Vancouver Canucks 6, Chicago Blackhawks 2
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Florida Panthers
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 104.0
Next game: @ NYI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 16
Points pace: 100.6
Next game: vs. PHI (Monday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 16
Points pace: 100.6
Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Ottawa Senators
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 16
Points pace: 95.7
Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 98.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 88.2
Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 10.4%
Tragic number: 32
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 84.5
Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 7.4%
Tragic number: 29
Boston Bruins
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 82.0
Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)
Playoff chances: 8.8%
Tragic number: 25
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 73.2
Next game: @ BOS (Monday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 21
Metro Division
Washington Capitals
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 117.5
Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 15
Points pace: 105.3
Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
New Jersey Devils
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 14
Points pace: 94.1
Next game: @ CBJ (Monday)
Playoff chances: 97.5%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 15
Points pace: 88.1
Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 43.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 87.0
Next game: vs. NJ (Monday)
Playoff chances: 21.9%
Tragic number: 31
New York Islanders
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 83.3
Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 9.3%
Tragic number: 29
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 78.4
Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0.8%
Tragic number: 21
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 77.2
Next game: @ TB (Monday)
Playoff chances: 2.1%
Tragic number: 21
Central Division
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 117.5
Next game: @ SEA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 108.5
Next game: @ COL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 15
Points pace: 101.6
Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 96.7
Next game: vs. LA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 96.5%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 86.9
Next game: vs. ANA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 30.2%
Tragic number: 29
Utah Hockey Club
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 85.7
Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 22.4%
Tragic number: 29
Nashville Predators
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 72.1
Next game: vs. STL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 18
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 60.0
Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 7
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 16
Points pace: 106.9
Next game: @ DET (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 102.2
Next game: @ MIN (Monday)
Playoff chances: 99.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 16
Points pace: 99.4
Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 16
Points pace: 90.7
Next game: vs. UTA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 31.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 89.6
Next game: @ TOR (Monday)
Playoff chances: 20.2%
Tragic number: 33
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 80.8
Next game: @ STL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 25
Seattle Kraken
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 75.9
Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 20
San Jose Sharks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 54.3
Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 1
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.
1. San Jose Sharks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 17
3. Nashville Predators
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 21
4. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 21
5. Seattle Kraken
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 23
6. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 17
7. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 21
8. Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 19
9. New York Islanders
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 23
10. Boston Bruins
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
11. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
12. Utah Hockey Club
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 21
13. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 23
14. St. Louis Blues
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
15. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
16. Calgary Flames
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24