Though it lacks the volume of teams in close proximity like the Eastern Conference wild-card race, the Western derby is no less wild. Sunday's action will provide yet another clue as to who will earn the final spot in that half of the postseason bracket.

Heading into Sunday's slate, the Minnesota Wild appear pretty well locked in to the the first wild-card spot, with 79 points and 29 regulation wins through 67 games. But who gets the second one?

Stathletes gives the Canucks the best playoff chances of the group (31.1%), followed by the Blues (30.2%), Hockey Club (22.4%) and Flames (20.2%). The "prize" for the team that wins this race is likely a first-round matchup with the Winnipeg Jets, but upsets do happen!

There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 New York Rangers

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Vancouver Canucks

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Sunday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Vegas Golden Knights at Detroit Red Wings, 1 p.m. (TNT)

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues, 6 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at Vancouver Canucks, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Seattle Kraken, 9 p.m.

Saturday's scoreboard

Buffalo Sabres 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 (SO)

Pittsburgh Penguins 7, New Jersey Devils 3

Washington Capitals 5, San Jose Sharks 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Boston Bruins 2

Ottawa Senators 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Montreal Canadiens 3, Florida Panthers 1

Carolina Hurricanes 5, Philadelphia Flyers 0

New York Rangers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 0

St. Louis Blues 5, Minnesota Wild 1

Los Angeles Kings 1, Nashville Predators 0 (OT)

Vancouver Canucks 6, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 104.0

Next game: @ NYI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 16

Points pace: 100.6

Next game: vs. PHI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 16

Points pace: 100.6

Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 16

Points pace: 95.7

Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 98.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 88.2

Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 10.4%

Tragic number: 32

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 84.5

Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 7.4%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 82.0

Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)

Playoff chances: 8.8%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 73.2

Next game: @ BOS (Monday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 21

Metro Division

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 117.5

Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 15

Points pace: 105.3

Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 14

Points pace: 94.1

Next game: @ CBJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 97.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 15

Points pace: 88.1

Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 43.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 87.0

Next game: vs. NJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 21.9%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 83.3

Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 9.3%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 78.4

Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.8%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 77.2

Next game: @ TB (Monday)

Playoff chances: 2.1%

Tragic number: 21

Central Division

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 117.5

Next game: @ SEA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 108.5

Next game: @ COL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 15

Points pace: 101.6

Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 96.7

Next game: vs. LA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 96.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 86.9

Next game: vs. ANA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 30.2%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 85.7

Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 22.4%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 72.1

Next game: vs. STL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 60.0

Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 7

Pacific Division

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 16

Points pace: 106.9

Next game: @ DET (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 102.2

Next game: @ MIN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 16

Points pace: 99.4

Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 16

Points pace: 90.7

Next game: vs. UTA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 31.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 89.6

Next game: @ TOR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 20.2%

Tragic number: 33

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 80.8

Next game: @ STL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 75.9

Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 54.3

Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 1

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24