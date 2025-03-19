        <
          NHL playoff standings: Leafs-Avalanche a Cup Final preview?

          Mikael Granlund nets OT winner for Stars (1:06)

          Mikael Granlund's second goal of the game gives the Stars a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks. (1:06)

          • ESPN staffMar 19, 2025, 11:00 AM

          The 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs begin in late April, culminating with the Stanley Cup Final in June. Although the identity of the 16 playoff teams has yet to be determined, it's never too early to project dream Cup Final matchups.

          Could one of those pairings be in preview mode Wednesday night?

          The Colorado Avalanche -- who loaded up at the trade deadline with Brock Nelson, Ryan Lindgren and Charlie Coyle -- will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs -- a team that added "playoff style" performers in Brandon Carlo and Scott Laughton -- in one of two games on the schedule (7 p.m. ET, TNT).

          To be clear, this would be a wildly divergent path for Toronto compared to recent seasons. A trip to the Cup Final would be the Leafs' first time there since 1967, when they last won the Cup. The Avs also won the Cup in their most recent trip to the Cup Final, though their championship was in 2022.

          Our NHL insiders debated their Cup Final matchups this week, and the Avs made one ballot while the Leafs didn't make any.

          As for the projections, Stathletes gives Colorado a 23.3% chance of making the Cup Final, which is highest among Western Conference teams; Toronto has 12.6% chances, which is fourth among Eastern contenders. This specific matchup has a 2.91% chance of occurring, which is 12th most likely -- Avs vs. Carolina Hurricanes is No. 1, at 6.32%.

          There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Yesterday's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Vancouver Canucks
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Wednesday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. (TNT)
          Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

          Tuesday's scoreboard

          Montreal Canadiens 6, Ottawa Senators 3
          Calgary Flames 2, New York Rangers 1
          New York Islanders 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 2
          Washington Capitals 4, Detroit Red Wings 1
          Dallas Stars 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 (OT)
          Seattle Kraken 6, Chicago Blackhawks 2
          Edmonton Oilers 7, Utah Hockey Club 1
          Vancouver Canucks 6, Winnipeg Jets 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 102.5
          Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 101.6
          Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 101.6
          Next game: vs. COL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 94.2
          Next game: vs. COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 89.3
          Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 18.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 84.4
          Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 11.6%
          Tragic number: 26

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 82.0
          Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 2.4%
          Tragic number: 23

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 74.6
          Next game: @ UTA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 20

          Metro Division

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 118.2
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 105.3
          Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 95.1
          Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 96.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 85.6
          Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 45.3%
          Tragic number: 26

          New York Islanders

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 85.7
          Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 15.1%
          Tragic number: 28

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 85.7
          Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 10.8%
          Tragic number: 28

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 77.3
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0.6%
          Tragic number: 18

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 76.1
          Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 18

          Central Division

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 116.5
          Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 108.9
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 102.5
          Next game: @ TOR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 97.7
          Next game: vs. SEA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 94.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 89.1
          Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 46.2%
          Tragic number: 27

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 85.6
          Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 24.8%
          Tragic number: 25

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 71.0
          Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 59.1
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 3

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 105.3
          Next game: vs. BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 101.3
          Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 100.6
          Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 90.4
          Next game: @ STL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 22.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 89.3
          Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 13%
          Tragic number: 29

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 79.6
          Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 20

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 77.2
          Next game: @ MIN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 17

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 54.3
          Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Note: An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17

          3. Nashville Predators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 21

          4. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 21

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 17

          6. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24

          7. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 19

          8. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 21

          9. Boston Bruins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 23

          11. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24

          12. New York Islanders

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. New York Rangers

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 30

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          16. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25