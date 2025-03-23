Open Extended Reactions

After the 14 games of Showdown Saturday, a slightly smaller batch of teams is back at it Sunday.

One of those seven matchups features two recent Stanley Cup winners -- the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+) -- so what better time to stack up the top Cup contenders?

Per Stathletes, the Golden Knights lead Western Conference teams at 12.4%. Close behind are the Colorado Avalanche (12.3%), who next play Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings. The Winnipeg Jets (5.8%, hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday) and Edmonton Oilers (5.4%, off until Wednesday) round out the top quartet.

Despite "winning" the trade deadline by acquiring Mikko Rantanen, the Stars are seventh among West teams at 3.1%, trailing the Los Angeles Kings (3.9%) and St. Louis Blues (3.5%).

The Lightning are second among Eastern teams (12.6%), behind the Carolina Hurricanes (15.3%), who continue their Western road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+). Next up among Eastern contenders are the Washington Capitals (9.5%), who square off against the Jets on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs (5.5%, believe it or not), and the Florida Panthers (5.0%) round out the top five.

There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Sunday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks, 3 p.m. (NHLN)

Buffalo Sabres at Winnipeg Jets, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Florida Panthers, 6 p.m.

Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at Anaheim Ducks, 8 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings, 9 p.m.

Saturday's scoreboard

New York Rangers 5, Vancouver Canucks 3

Dallas Stars 3 Philadelphia Flyers 2 (OT)

Minnesota Wild 4, Buffalo Sabres 1

St. Louis Blues 4, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Calgary Flames 4, New York Islanders 3 (OT)

Los Angeles Kings 7, Carolina Hurricanes 2

Washington Capitals 6, Florida Panthers 3

Utah Hockey Club 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 4

Colorado Avalanche 5, Montreal Canadiens 4 (SO)

Ottawa Senators 3, New Jersey Devils 2

Nashville Predators 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Vegas Golden Knights 6, Detroit Red Wings 3

Edmonton Oilers 5, Seattle Kraken 4

San Jose Sharks 3, Boston Bruins 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 101.9

Next game: vs. PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 12

Points pace: 101.9

Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 13

Points pace: 101.0

Next game: @ VGK (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 93.9

Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 96.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 89.1

Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 45.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 83.2

Next game: @ UTA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 6%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 79.7

Next game: @ LA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 1.4%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 72.4

Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 14

Metro Division

x - Washington Capitals

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 119.5

Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 104.6

Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 11

Points pace: 92.4

Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 95.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 85.5

Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 18.9%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 86.8

Next game: vs. CBJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 26%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 84.4

Next game: @ NYI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 9.8%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 78.5

Next game: @ FLA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 75.1

Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 13

Central Division

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 117.1

Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 109.3

Next game: vs. MIN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 11

Points pace: 102.8

Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 99.6

Next game: @ DAL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 93.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 11

Points pace: 91.2

Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 56.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 87.9

Next game: s. DET (Monday)

Playoff chances: 12.2%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 71.3

Next game: @ STL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 8

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 57.4

Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 107.0

Next game: vs. TB (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 12

Points pace: 101.9

Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 14

Points pace: 102.5

Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 91.5

Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 16.8%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 89.0

Next game: @ NJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 21.4%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 80.8

Next game: vs. CAR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 75.1

Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 9

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 55.1

Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26