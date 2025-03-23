        <
          NHL playoff standings: Ranking top Stanley Cup contenders

          Robert Thomas tallies goal vs. Blackhawks (0:45)

          • ESPN staffMar 23, 2025, 12:00 PM

          After the 14 games of Showdown Saturday, a slightly smaller batch of teams is back at it Sunday.

          One of those seven matchups features two recent Stanley Cup winners -- the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+) -- so what better time to stack up the top Cup contenders?

          Per Stathletes, the Golden Knights lead Western Conference teams at 12.4%. Close behind are the Colorado Avalanche (12.3%), who next play Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings. The Winnipeg Jets (5.8%, hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday) and Edmonton Oilers (5.4%, off until Wednesday) round out the top quartet.

          Despite "winning" the trade deadline by acquiring Mikko Rantanen, the Stars are seventh among West teams at 3.1%, trailing the Los Angeles Kings (3.9%) and St. Louis Blues (3.5%).

          The Lightning are second among Eastern teams (12.6%), behind the Carolina Hurricanes (15.3%), who continue their Western road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+). Next up among Eastern contenders are the Washington Capitals (9.5%), who square off against the Jets on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs (5.5%, believe it or not), and the Florida Panthers (5.0%) round out the top five.

          There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Sunday's games

          Note: All times ET.

          Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks, 3 p.m. (NHLN)
          Buffalo Sabres at Winnipeg Jets, 3 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at Florida Panthers, 6 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues, 6 p.m.
          Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m.
          Carolina Hurricanes at Anaheim Ducks, 8 p.m.
          Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings, 9 p.m.

          Saturday's scoreboard

          New York Rangers 5, Vancouver Canucks 3
          Dallas Stars 3 Philadelphia Flyers 2 (OT)
          Minnesota Wild 4, Buffalo Sabres 1
          St. Louis Blues 4, Chicago Blackhawks 1
          Calgary Flames 4, New York Islanders 3 (OT)
          Los Angeles Kings 7, Carolina Hurricanes 2
          Washington Capitals 6, Florida Panthers 3
          Utah Hockey Club 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 4
          Colorado Avalanche 5, Montreal Canadiens 4 (SO)
          Ottawa Senators 3, New Jersey Devils 2
          Nashville Predators 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
          Vegas Golden Knights 6, Detroit Red Wings 3
          Edmonton Oilers 5, Seattle Kraken 4
          San Jose Sharks 3, Boston Bruins 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 101.9
          Next game: vs. PIT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 101.9
          Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 101.0
          Next game: @ VGK (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 93.9
          Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 96.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 89.1
          Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 45.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 83.2
          Next game: @ UTA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 6%
          Tragic number: 22

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 79.7
          Next game: @ LA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 1.4%
          Tragic number: 17

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 72.4
          Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 14

          Metro Division

          x - Washington Capitals

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 119.5
          Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 104.6
          Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 92.4
          Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 95.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 85.5
          Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 18.9%
          Tragic number: 22

          New York Islanders

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 86.8
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 26%
          Tragic number: 25

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 84.4
          Next game: @ NYI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 9.8%
          Tragic number: 23

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 78.5
          Next game: @ FLA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 75.1
          Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 13

          Central Division

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 117.1
          Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 109.3
          Next game: vs. MIN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 102.8
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 99.6
          Next game: @ DAL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 93.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 91.2
          Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 56.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 87.9
          Next game: s. DET (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 12.2%
          Tragic number: 21

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 71.3
          Next game: @ STL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 57.4
          Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 107.0
          Next game: vs. TB (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 101.9
          Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 102.5
          Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 91.5
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 16.8%
          Tragic number: 25

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 89.0
          Next game: @ NJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 21.4%
          Tragic number: 22

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 80.8
          Next game: vs. CAR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 75.1
          Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 9

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 55.1
          Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17

          3. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 21

          4. Nashville Predators

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 22

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 17

          6. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24

          7. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 20

          8. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22

          9. Boston Bruins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23

          12. New York Islanders

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. New York Rangers

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 31

          14. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 24

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26