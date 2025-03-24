Taylor Hall scores all three of his goals in the third period as the Hurricanes defeat the Ducks 5-2. (1:38)

The 2023-24 Pacific Division champions are in danger of missing the playoffs entirely this season.

It's been a star-crossed campaign for the Vancouver Canucks, who went through dressing room drama that resulted in J.T. Miller being traded to the New York Rangers in January. That didn't seem to entirely right the ship, and they're now in a position where they will need some help to get into the postseason tourney.

The journey continues Monday night against the New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+). At opening puck drop, the Canucks are five points and two regulation win behind the St. Louis Blues, with a game in hand -- every point from here on out matters.

A loss to the Blues this past Thursday did not help the Canucks' cause, nor does the Blues' comparatively easier schedule down the stretch -- with games against the Predators, Penguins and Kraken remaining. In total, the Blues face teams currently in playoff position in five of their final 10 matchups. By comparison, the Canucks face playoff teams in six of their final 11, as well as a game apiece against the New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets, who are on the Eastern playoff bubble.

The Stathletes predictions model leans to St. Louis here, giving the Blues at 61.8% chance of claiming a playoff spot, compared to 11.0% for the Canucks.

There is less than a month left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Yesterday's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Monday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+)

Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Utah Hockey Club, 9 p.m.

Sunday's scoreboard

Chicago Blackhawks 7, Philadelphia Flyers 4

Buffalo Sabres 5, Winnipeg Jets 3

Florida Panthers 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3 (SO)

St. Louis Blues 4, Nashville Predators 1

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Carolina Hurricanes 5, Anaheim Ducks 2

Los Angeles Kings 7, Boston Bruins 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 11

Points pace: 102.8

Next game: vs. UTA (Friday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 12

Points pace: 101.9

Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 12

Points pace: 99.6

Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 93.9

Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 98.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 89.1

Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 49.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 83.2

Next game: @ UTA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 2.8%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 78.6

Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 73.7

Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 14

Metro Division

x - Washington Capitals

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 119.5

Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 12

Points pace: 105.4

Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 11

Points pace: 92.4

Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 94.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 85.5

Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 17.3%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 86.8

Next game: vs. CBJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 27.7%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 84.4

Next game: @ NYI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 9.3%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 78.6

Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 74.0

Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 11

Central Division

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 11

Points pace: 115.5

Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 109.3

Next game: vs. MIN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 11

Points pace: 102.8

Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 99.6

Next game: @ DAL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 97%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 10

Points pace: 92.3

Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 61.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 87.9

Next game: vs. DET (Monday)

Playoff chances: 17.6%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 70.3

Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 4

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 58.9

Next game: vs. NJ (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 107.8

Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 13

Points pace: 103.4

Next game: vs. NYR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 12

Points pace: 101.9

Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 91.5

Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 13%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 89.0

Next game: @ NJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 11%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 79.7

Next game: vs. BOS (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 75.1

Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 7

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 55.1

Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26