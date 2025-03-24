The 2023-24 Pacific Division champions are in danger of missing the playoffs entirely this season.
It's been a star-crossed campaign for the Vancouver Canucks, who went through dressing room drama that resulted in J.T. Miller being traded to the New York Rangers in January. That didn't seem to entirely right the ship, and they're now in a position where they will need some help to get into the postseason tourney.
The journey continues Monday night against the New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+). At opening puck drop, the Canucks are five points and two regulation win behind the St. Louis Blues, with a game in hand -- every point from here on out matters.
A loss to the Blues this past Thursday did not help the Canucks' cause, nor does the Blues' comparatively easier schedule down the stretch -- with games against the Predators, Penguins and Kraken remaining. In total, the Blues face teams currently in playoff position in five of their final 10 matchups. By comparison, the Canucks face playoff teams in six of their final 11, as well as a game apiece against the New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets, who are on the Eastern playoff bubble.
The Stathletes predictions model leans to St. Louis here, giving the Blues at 61.8% chance of claiming a playoff spot, compared to 11.0% for the Canucks.
There is less than a month left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's schedule
Yesterday's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils
Western Conference
C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Monday's games
Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).
Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+)
Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at Utah Hockey Club, 9 p.m.
Sunday's scoreboard
Chicago Blackhawks 7, Philadelphia Flyers 4
Buffalo Sabres 5, Winnipeg Jets 3
Florida Panthers 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3 (SO)
St. Louis Blues 4, Nashville Predators 1
Vegas Golden Knights 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
Carolina Hurricanes 5, Anaheim Ducks 2
Los Angeles Kings 7, Boston Bruins 2
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Florida Panthers
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 11
Points pace: 102.8
Next game: vs. UTA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 12
Points pace: 101.9
Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 12
Points pace: 99.6
Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Ottawa Senators
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 13
Points pace: 93.9
Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 98.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 13
Points pace: 89.1
Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 49.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 83.2
Next game: @ UTA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 2.8%
Tragic number: 22
Boston Bruins
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Points pace: 78.6
Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0.4%
Tragic number: 15
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 73.7
Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 14
Metro Division
x - Washington Capitals
Points: 102
Regulation wins: 40
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 12
Points pace: 119.5
Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 12
Points pace: 105.4
Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
New Jersey Devils
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 11
Points pace: 92.4
Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)
Playoff chances: 94.5%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Points pace: 85.5
Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 17.3%
Tragic number: 22
New York Islanders
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 86.8
Next game: vs. CBJ (Monday)
Playoff chances: 27.7%
Tragic number: 25
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 84.4
Next game: @ NYI (Monday)
Playoff chances: 9.3%
Tragic number: 23
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Points pace: 78.6
Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0.2%
Tragic number: 15
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Points pace: 74.0
Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 11
Central Division
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 11
Points pace: 115.5
Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 13
Points pace: 109.3
Next game: vs. MIN (Monday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 11
Points pace: 102.8
Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 12
Points pace: 99.6
Next game: @ DAL (Monday)
Playoff chances: 97%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 10
Points pace: 92.3
Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 61.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Utah Hockey Club
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 87.9
Next game: vs. DET (Monday)
Playoff chances: 17.6%
Tragic number: 19
Nashville Predators
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 70.3
Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 4
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Points pace: 58.9
Next game: vs. NJ (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 12
Points pace: 107.8
Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 13
Points pace: 103.4
Next game: vs. NYR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 12
Points pace: 101.9
Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 99.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 91.5
Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 13%
Tragic number: 23
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 89.0
Next game: @ NJ (Monday)
Playoff chances: 11%
Tragic number: 20
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 79.7
Next game: vs. BOS (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 12
Seattle Kraken
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Points pace: 75.1
Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 7
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 55.1
Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.
1. San Jose Sharks
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 14
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 18
3. Nashville Predators
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 22
4. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 22
5. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 17
6. Seattle Kraken
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 24
7. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
8. Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 20
9. Boston Bruins
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 23
10. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 24
11. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
12. New York Islanders
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
13. New York Rangers
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 31
14. Utah Hockey Club
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 24
15. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 25
16. Calgary Flames
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26