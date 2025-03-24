        <
          NHL playoff standings: Can the Canucks get back on track?

          play
          Taylor Hall logs 3rd-period hat trick in Hurricanes' win (1:38)

          Taylor Hall scores all three of his goals in the third period as the Hurricanes defeat the Ducks 5-2. (1:38)

          • ESPN staffMar 24, 2025, 11:00 AM

          The 2023-24 Pacific Division champions are in danger of missing the playoffs entirely this season.

          It's been a star-crossed campaign for the Vancouver Canucks, who went through dressing room drama that resulted in J.T. Miller being traded to the New York Rangers in January. That didn't seem to entirely right the ship, and they're now in a position where they will need some help to get into the postseason tourney.

          The journey continues Monday night against the New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+). At opening puck drop, the Canucks are five points and two regulation win behind the St. Louis Blues, with a game in hand -- every point from here on out matters.

          A loss to the Blues this past Thursday did not help the Canucks' cause, nor does the Blues' comparatively easier schedule down the stretch -- with games against the Predators, Penguins and Kraken remaining. In total, the Blues face teams currently in playoff position in five of their final 10 matchups. By comparison, the Canucks face playoff teams in six of their final 11, as well as a game apiece against the New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets, who are on the Eastern playoff bubble.

          The Stathletes predictions model leans to St. Louis here, giving the Blues at 61.8% chance of claiming a playoff spot, compared to 11.0% for the Canucks.

          There is less than a month left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Monday's games

          Note: All times ET.

          Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+)
          Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
          Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.
          Detroit Red Wings at Utah Hockey Club, 9 p.m.

          Sunday's scoreboard

          Chicago Blackhawks 7, Philadelphia Flyers 4
          Buffalo Sabres 5, Winnipeg Jets 3
          Florida Panthers 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3 (SO)
          St. Louis Blues 4, Nashville Predators 1
          Vegas Golden Knights 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
          Carolina Hurricanes 5, Anaheim Ducks 2
          Los Angeles Kings 7, Boston Bruins 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 102.8
          Next game: vs. UTA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 101.9
          Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 99.6
          Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 93.9
          Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 98.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 89.1
          Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 49.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 83.2
          Next game: @ UTA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 2.8%
          Tragic number: 22

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 78.6
          Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.4%
          Tragic number: 15

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 73.7
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 14

          Metro Division

          x - Washington Capitals

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 119.5
          Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 105.4
          Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 92.4
          Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 94.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 85.5
          Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 17.3%
          Tragic number: 22

          New York Islanders

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 86.8
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 27.7%
          Tragic number: 25

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 84.4
          Next game: @ NYI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 9.3%
          Tragic number: 23

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 78.6
          Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 15

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 74.0
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 11

          Central Division

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 115.5
          Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 109.3
          Next game: vs. MIN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 102.8
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 99.6
          Next game: @ DAL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 92.3
          Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 61.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 87.9
          Next game: vs. DET (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 17.6%
          Tragic number: 19

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 70.3
          Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 58.9
          Next game: vs. NJ (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 107.8
          Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 103.4
          Next game: vs. NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 101.9
          Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 91.5
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 13%
          Tragic number: 23

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 89.0
          Next game: @ NJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 11%
          Tragic number: 20

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 79.7
          Next game: vs. BOS (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 12

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 75.1
          Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 55.1
          Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 18

          3. Nashville Predators

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 22

          4. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 22

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 17

          6. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24

          7. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22

          8. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20

          9. Boston Bruins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23

          12. New York Islanders

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. New York Rangers

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 31

          14. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 24

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26