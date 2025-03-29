Open Extended Reactions

Saturdays during the NHL regular season are typically a heavy day on the schedule, and this week is no exception.

While the playoff races (for both spots and positioning) play out, an 11-game slate is on hand. Here's a guide to each game, including the stakes for both teams.

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers

1 p.m., NHL Network

A push for the playoffs is a bit of a stretch when describing these two clubs. While technically not eliminated, both are more likely to win the draft lottery than make a miraculous run to the postseason. But draft position is important, too, and the loser of this game will have pushed its opponent down that inverse leaderboard.

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning

2 p.m., ESPN+

Both of these teams need this game. For the Islanders, it's a chance to make moves on the final Eastern wild card. For the Lightning, an Atlantic Division title remains in reach.

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche

4:30 p.m., ESPN+

Two of the hottest teams in the league square off, as Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar get to wave hello to 4 Nations Face-Off teammate Jordan Binnington before attempting to put several pucks past him. The Avs are all but locked in to the No. 3 seed in the Central, while the Blues are ably fending off the masses behind them -- and could overtake the Wild as the West's first wild-card team if their winning ways continue.

New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild

6 p.m., ESPN+

Whereas the Avs and Blues are on heaters, the Devils and Wild are treading water, hoping they can maintain their postseason tickets. The Devils enter the day as the Metro's No. 3 seed, nine points ahead of the Islanders. The Wild are two points ahead of the Blues as the first Western wild card, with the Canucks and Flames both within 10 points behind them.

Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators

6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Jonathan Marchessault's old teammates are in town for this matchup, and the two clubs' paths couldn't be more divergent; the Golden Knights are charging toward another Pacific Division crown (and hoping to put more distance between themselves and the Kings) while the Predators are in the bottom three, though likely at No. 3 exactly given that they are 11 points ahead of the Blackhawks.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Ottawa Senators

7 p.m., ESPN+

If the Blue Jackets are going to solidify their playoff position, a "four-point game" like this one cannot be wasted -- earning them those points in the standings and denying the points to the Sens. Columbus enters this game in the second wild-card spot, and eight points back of Ottawa for the first.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings

7 p.m., ESPN+

The West Coast swing continues for Toronto in what could be a Stanley Cup Final matchup if the Kings can manage to get past the Oilers in the first round (on their fourth try) and the Leafs can get to the Final for the first time since 1967. Toronto remains in a battle with the Panthers and Lightning for the Atlantic title, while L.A. begins the day seven points back of Vegas for first in the Pacific.

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings

8 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

The playoffs look less and less likely by the day for these Original 6 teams -- but the chances aren't entirely gone. But one of them will need to move quickly; Detroit (3-7-0 in its last 10) and Boston (2-7-1) are losing any buffer to make a miraculous run into the postseason. Will this game be a pivot point?

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers

10 p.m., ESPN+

This is the final Battle of Alberta matchup this regular season, after the teams split a pair of contests in the fall. Will they meet again in the playoffs? The Oilers are doing their part, sitting third in the Pacific. Calgary has work to do, as it is six points behind St. Louis and eight points behind Minnesota, who are each in wild-card position.

New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks

10:30 p.m., ESPN+

Actual roller coasters are jealous of the peaks and valleys that the 2024-25 Rangers have navigated. Nevertheless, the Rangers are right in the mix for the second wild-card spot in the East. To say that anything less than two points from this game would be devastating would be accurate. As for the Sharks, they hold a two-point edge at the bottom of the standings ahead of the Blackhawks.

Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken

10:30 p.m., ESPN+

Can the Stars catch the Jets to be the top seed in the Central Division? They are six points back with 10 games remaining, so it's not entirely unreasonable to think so -- particularly with another matchup against Winnipeg on April 10. Obviously, a win is expected here over the Kraken, who are jockeying for draft lottery position with the Sabres, Flyers, Bruins and Penguins.

There are less than three weeks left until April 17 and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Yesterday's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Columbus Blue Jackets

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Saturday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers, 1 p.m. (NHLN)

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning, 2 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, 4:30 p.m.

New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild, 6 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.

New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's scoreboard

Florida Panthers 2, Utah Hockey Club 1 (OT)

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Montreal Canadiens 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 7, Vancouver Canucks 6 (SO)

Winnipeg Jets 4, New Jersey Devils 0

Vegas Golden Knights 5, Chicago Blackhawks 3

Anaheim Ducks 5, New York Rangers 4 (OT)

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 103.6

Next game: vs. MTL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 10

Points pace: 102.5

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 10

Points pace: 101.4

Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 11

Points pace: 99.6

Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 98.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 85.4

Next game: @ FLA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 28.0%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 82.0

Next game: vs. BOS (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 2.3%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 77.5

Next game: @ DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 76.2

Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 14

Metro Division

x - Washington Capitals

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 117.3

Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 10

Points pace: 104.8

Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 8

Points pace: 92.0

Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 97.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 11

Points pace: 86.6

Next game: OTT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 28.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 84.3

Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 18.7%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 85.5

Next game: @ TB (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 24.7%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 76.5

Next game: vs. OTT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 74.2

Next game: vs. BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 9

Central Division

x - Winnipeg Jets

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 116.8

Next game: vs. VAN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 10

Points pace: 111.6

Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 9

Points pace: 104.5

Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 97.7

Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 96.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 8

Points pace: 94.2

Next game: @ COL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 89.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 85.4

Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.6%

Tragic number: 10

e - Nashville Predators

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 70.6

Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 57.3

Next game: vs. UTA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 109.3

Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 11

Points pace: 102.8

Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 10

Points pace: 99.1

Next game: vs. CGY (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 95.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 91.0

Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 6.4%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 91.2

Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 10.8%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 82.0

Next game: vs. TOR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 8

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 76.4

Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 2

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 56.6

Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 26