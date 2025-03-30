        <
          NHL playoff standings: Who will win the Atlantic Division?

          play
          Draisaitl's second goal of the night gives Oilers an OT win (1:04)

          Leon Draisaitl notches his second goal of the game in overtime to help the Oilers defeat the Flames. (1:04)

          • ESPN staffMar 30, 2025, 12:00 PM

          Many playoff races are coming right down to the wire. And while the three top teams in the Atlantic Division are expected to qualify for the postseason, the order in which they'll finish remains a mystery.

          What's at stake? The winner of the division draws a first-round matchup against a wild-card team -- likely the Ottawa Senators. The teams that finish second and third will square off with one another, with the No. 2 seed having home-ice advantage.

          When Sunday's games begin, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be in the No. 1 spot, with 92 points in the standings. The Florida Panthers are second, having earned 91 standings points in one fewer game (72) than the Tampa Bay Lightning (73).

          By season's end, if there is a tie in points, the first tiebreaker is regulation wins; currently, the Lightning hold the edge with 37, while the Leafs have 36 and the Panthers have 35.

          Florida is the first of the three clubs in action next, as it will host the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, NHL Network). The Leafs continue their West Coast road trip by visiting the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), while the Lightning play Tuesday at the New York Islanders.

          The Panthers have two games remaining against the Leafs (Wednesday in Toronto, April 8 in Sunrise) and one against the Lightning (April 15 in Tampa Bay). Toronto plays its last regular-season game against Tampa Bay on April 9 in Central Florida.

          Overall, the Leafs have the toughest remaining strength of schedule of the three teams (opposing win percentage of 51.3%, 11th toughest in the league); the Panthers are next (49.5%, 21st), and the Lightning have the easiest road (47.6%, 25th).

          Stathletes projects the Lightning to have the highest chances of winning the division (44.5%), followed by the Panthers (33.9%) and Leafs (21.6%).

          Is that how everything will play out? Stay tuned.

          There are less than three weeks left until April 17, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Yesterday's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Florida Panthers vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 New York Rangers
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Sunday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers, 1 p.m. (NHL)
          Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals, 3 p.m.
          Vancouver Canucks at Winnipeg Jets, 3 p.m.
          Utah Hockey Club at Chicago Blackhawks, 4 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m.
          New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m.
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Anaheim Ducks, 8 p.m.
          San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

          Saturday's scoreboard

          Philadelphia Flyers 7, Buffalo Sabres 4
          Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New York Islanders 3
          St. Louis Blues 2, Colorado Avalanche 1
          New Jersey Devils 5, Minnesota Wild 2
          Vegas Golden Knights 3, Nashville Predators 1
          Ottawa Senators 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2
          Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Los Angeles Kings 1
          Detroit Red Wings 2, Boston Bruins 1
          Edmonton Oilers 3, Calgary Flames 2 (OT)
          New York Rangers 6, San Jose Sharks 1
          Dallas Stars 5, Seattle Kraken 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 103.3
          Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 103.6
          Next game: vs. MTL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 102.2
          Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 94.5
          Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 85.4
          Next game: @ FLA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 30.0%
          Tragic number: 19

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 83.1
          Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 3.3%
          Tragic number: 16

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 76.5
          Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 75.2
          Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Metro Division

          x - Washington Capitals

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 117.3
          Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 104.8
          Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 92.9
          Next game: vs. MIN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 85.3
          Next game: vs. MIN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 33.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 85.4
          Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 19.6%
          Tragic number: 19

          New York Islanders

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 84.3
          Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 14.4%
          Tragic number: 18

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 76.5
          Next game: vs. OTT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 75.4
          Next game: vs. NSH (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 7

          Central Division

          x - Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 116.8
          Next game: vs. VAN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 112.3
          Next game: @ SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 103.1
          Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 96.4
          Next game: @ NJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 92.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 95.1
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 94.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 85.4
          Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0.4%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Nashville Predators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 69.6
          Next game: @ PHI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 57.3
          Next game: vs. UTA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 110.1
          Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 101.4
          Next game: vs. SJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 100.0
          Next game: @ VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 91.0
          Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 5.8%
          Tragic number: 13

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 91.1
          Next game: @ COL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 7.3%
          Tragic number: 14

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 82.0
          Next game: vs. TOR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 6

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 75.4
          Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 55.8
          Next game: @ LA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 18

          3. Nashville Predators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23

          4. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 24

          5. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 19

          7. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20

          8. Boston Bruins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23

          9. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26

          11. New York Islanders

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23

          13. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 24

          14. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 26