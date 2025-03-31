Sidney Crosby lasers in the winning goal in overtime to give the Penguins a 1-0 win over the Senators. (0:48)

The Stars were the third team to clinch a playoff berth this season, and the most likely outcome for Dallas is earning the No. 2 seed in the Central Division and squaring off with the Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

But the Stars still have a chance to claim the division title -- and a first-round matchup with one of the wild-card teams.

Heading into Monday night, the Stars are six points behind the Winnipeg Jets at 106-100, and one point behind in regulation wins (40-39). If Dallas is going to catch Winnipeg, it should definitely win Monday's game against the Seattle Kraken (10 p.m., ESPN+). The Kraken were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday night.

Looking beyond Monday, the Stars play games against current playoff teams just twice, and one of those is a "four-point game" against the Jets on April 10. For comparison, the Jets face current playoff teams five times in their remaining schedule.

The chances aren't super high that the Stars get this done; the Stathletes projection model gives the Jets an 82.8% chance of winning the Central title, compared with 17.2% for the Stars. But by winning games that they should win against non-playoff teams -- and getting some help from Winnipeg's opponents -- they can definitely pull this off.

There are less than three weeks left until April 17, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Monday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Sunday's scoreboard

Montreal Canadiens 4, Florida Panthers 2

Buffalo Sabres 8, Washington Capitals 5

Winnipeg Jets 3, Vancouver Canucks 1

Utah Hockey Club 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Pittsburgh Penguins 1, Ottawa Senators 0 (OT)

Carolina Hurricanes 6, New York Islanders 4

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Anaheim Ducks 2

Los Angeles Kings 8, San Jose Sharks 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 8

Points pace: 104.2

Next game: vs. FLA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 102.2

Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 9

Points pace: 102.2

Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 94.4

Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 86.5

Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 30%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 83.1

Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 3.3%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 76.5

Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 9

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 76.4

Next game: @ OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 10

Metro Division

x - Washington Capitals

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 115.7

Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 105.6

Next game: vs. WSH (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 7

Points pace: 92.9

Next game: vs. MIN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 85.3

Next game: vs. MIN (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 33.1%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 85.4

Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 19.6%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 83.1

Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 14.4%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 77.6

Next game: @ STL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 9

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 75.4

Next game: vs. NSH (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 7

Central Division

x - Winnipeg Jets

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 8

Points pace: 117.5

Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 112.3

Next game: @ SEA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 8

Points pace: 103.1

Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 8

Points pace: 96.4

Next game: @ NJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 92.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 7

Points pace: 95.1

Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 94.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 86.4

Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: 8

e - Nashville Predators

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 69.6

Next game: @ PHI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 56.5

Next game: vs. COL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 110.1

Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 9

Points pace: 102.2

Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 100.0

Next game: @ VGK (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 89.8

Next game: vs. SEA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 5.8%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 91.1

Next game: @ COL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 7.3%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 80.9

Next game: vs. SJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 4

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 75.4

Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 55.0

Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 32

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 26