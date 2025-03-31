        <
          NHL playoff standings: The Stars' path to a Central title

          play
          Sidney Crosby's OT winner is game's lone goal in Pens' win (0:48)

          Sidney Crosby lasers in the winning goal in overtime to give the Penguins a 1-0 win over the Senators. (0:48)

          • ESPN staffMar 31, 2025, 11:00 AM

          The Stars were the third team to clinch a playoff berth this season, and the most likely outcome for Dallas is earning the No. 2 seed in the Central Division and squaring off with the Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

          But the Stars still have a chance to claim the division title -- and a first-round matchup with one of the wild-card teams.

          Heading into Monday night, the Stars are six points behind the Winnipeg Jets at 106-100, and one point behind in regulation wins (40-39). If Dallas is going to catch Winnipeg, it should definitely win Monday's game against the Seattle Kraken (10 p.m., ESPN+). The Kraken were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday night.

          Looking beyond Monday, the Stars play games against current playoff teams just twice, and one of those is a "four-point game" against the Jets on April 10. For comparison, the Jets face current playoff teams five times in their remaining schedule.

          The chances aren't super high that the Stars get this done; the Stathletes projection model gives the Jets an 82.8% chance of winning the Central title, compared with 17.2% for the Stars. But by winning games that they should win against non-playoff teams -- and getting some help from Winnipeg's opponents -- they can definitely pull this off.

          There are less than three weeks left until April 17, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Monday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
          Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche, 8:30 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

          Sunday's scoreboard

          Montreal Canadiens 4, Florida Panthers 2
          Buffalo Sabres 8, Washington Capitals 5
          Winnipeg Jets 3, Vancouver Canucks 1
          Utah Hockey Club 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2
          Pittsburgh Penguins 1, Ottawa Senators 0 (OT)
          Carolina Hurricanes 6, New York Islanders 4
          Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Anaheim Ducks 2
          Los Angeles Kings 8, San Jose Sharks 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 104.2
          Next game: vs. FLA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 102.2
          Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 102.2
          Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 94.4
          Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 86.5
          Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 30%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 83.1
          Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 3.3%
          Tragic number: 16

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 76.5
          Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 76.4
          Next game: @ OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Metro Division

          x - Washington Capitals

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 115.7
          Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 105.6
          Next game: vs. WSH (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 92.9
          Next game: vs. MIN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 85.3
          Next game: vs. MIN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 33.1%
          Tragic number: 17

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 85.4
          Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 19.6%
          Tragic number: 19

          New York Islanders

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 83.1
          Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 14.4%
          Tragic number: 16

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 77.6
          Next game: @ STL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 75.4
          Next game: vs. NSH (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 7

          Central Division

          x - Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 117.5
          Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 112.3
          Next game: @ SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 103.1
          Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 96.4
          Next game: @ NJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 92.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 95.1
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 94.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 86.4
          Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.4%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Nashville Predators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 69.6
          Next game: @ PHI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 56.5
          Next game: vs. COL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 110.1
          Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 102.2
          Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 100.0
          Next game: @ VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 89.8
          Next game: vs. SEA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 5.8%
          Tragic number: 11

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 91.1
          Next game: @ COL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 7.3%
          Tragic number: 14

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 80.9
          Next game: vs. SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 75.4
          Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 55.0
          Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 18

          3. Nashville Predators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23

          4. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25

          5. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 19

          7. Boston Bruins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23

          8. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20

          9. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. New York Islanders

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25

          11. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23

          13. New York Rangers

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 32

          14. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 26