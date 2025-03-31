        <
          Avalanche sign Cale Makar's brother, Taylor, to one-year deal

          • Field Level Media
          Mar 31, 2025, 05:37 PM

          The Avalanche signed Taylor Makar, younger brother of Colorado star Cale Makar, to a one-year deal on Monday.

          Taylor Makar, a seventh-round pick by Colorado in 2021, inked an entry-level contract for the 2025-26 season.

          The 24-year-old forward will report to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on an amateur tryout for the rest of this season.

          Taylor Makar scored 30 points -- 18 goals and 12 assists -- in 38 games for the University of Maine in 2024-25.

          Cale Makar, 26, ranks second on the Avalanche with 84 points (27 goals, 57 assists) in 74 games this season.

          The three-time All-Star and 2022 Stanley Cup winner has 420 points (113 goals, 307 assists) in 389 career games. He won the Calder Trophy in 2019-20 and the Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021-22.