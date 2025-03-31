Open Extended Reactions

The Avalanche signed Taylor Makar, younger brother of Colorado star Cale Makar, to a one-year deal on Monday.

Taylor Makar, a seventh-round pick by Colorado in 2021, inked an entry-level contract for the 2025-26 season.

Taylor Makar, younger brother of Cale Makar, has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche and will play for the Colorado Eagles AHL team on an amateur tryout for the rest of the season. Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

The 24-year-old forward will report to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on an amateur tryout for the rest of this season.

Taylor Makar scored 30 points -- 18 goals and 12 assists -- in 38 games for the University of Maine in 2024-25.

Cale Makar, 26, ranks second on the Avalanche with 84 points (27 goals, 57 assists) in 74 games this season.

The three-time All-Star and 2022 Stanley Cup winner has 420 points (113 goals, 307 assists) in 389 career games. He won the Calder Trophy in 2019-20 and the Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021-22.