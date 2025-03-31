Capitals prospect Ryan Leonard dekes his opponent and nets a beautiful goal for his second hat trick in eight days. (0:48)

With Boston College knocked out of the NCAA tournament, the Eagles' top forwards are heading to the NHL.

Washington Capitals top prospect Ryan Leonard signed his entry-level contract Monday, the team announced, and he could debut as soon as Tuesday in Boston.

His longtime linemate Gabe Perreault later signed his entry-level contract with the New York Rangers, the club announced.

Leonard, 20, is forgoing his final two seasons in college after BC was eliminated by Denver University in the regional final Sunday night.

Leonard, the Capitals' 2023 first-round pick, was the Hockey East Player of the Year after leading the NCAA in goal scoring with 30 goals in 37 games this season. He had a 17-game point streak which ended in the 3-1 loss to Denver. Leonard won back-to-back gold medals with Team USA at the world juniors.

Leonard was the No. 8 pick of the 2023 draft -- the highest the Caps drafted since selecting Karl Alzner at No. 5 in 2007.

Perreault went 23rd to the Rangers in the same draft. New York is in a heated race for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and now adds one of the better scorers in college hockey.

Perreault had 19 goals and 60 points as a freshman and followed that up with 16 goals and 48 points this season.

The Capitals had tried to lure Leonard to sign after last season and approached this year's trade deadline preparing for Leonard to be part of the team for a late season and playoff push.

Leonard finished his college career with 109 points (61 goals and 48 assists). He is a native of Massachusetts.

The Capitals are in the midst of a retool on the fly -- all while captain Alex Ovechkin is closing in on Wayne Gretzky's record as the NHL's all-time leading scorer. Washington has already clinched a spot in the playoffs, and is in contention for the Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season.