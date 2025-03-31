Open Extended Reactions

Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct Monday.

The fine is in response to a slap shot Mikkola sent down the ice with two seconds remaining on the game clock and the Panthers down 4-2 to the Canadiens on Sunday. The puck almost hit Montreal's players, with some Canadiens expressing their displeasure.

Mikkola was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct as well as a 10-minute game misconduct, despite there being no time left on the clock.

The fine, announced by the NHL Department of Player Safety, is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Mikkola, a 28-year-old from Finland, is in his second season with the Panthers after four with the St. Louis Blues and one with the New York Rangers.

On the season, he has set career highs for goals (5), assists (16) and points (21) to go along with his 62 penalty minutes in 68 games.