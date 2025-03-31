Open Extended Reactions

The NHL has reached an agreement with Rogers Communications on a 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights agreement in Canada, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.

The contract is the latest source of revenue for the league as the salary cap continues to climb. The previous deal reached in November 2013 was worth $5.2 billion CAD over 12 years.

The NHL contracted with ESPN and Turner Sports in 2021 for the current U.S. TV and streaming rights deal for $4.5 billion over seven years combined.