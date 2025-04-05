The Capitals improved by 11 points in the standings in Ovechkin's rookie season. He helped, but he couldn't do it alone.

In 2008, Alex Ovechkin found himself onstage at a club in Falls Church, Virginia, pretending to play guitar and pumping his fist to the crowd of Capitals fans who were instructed to keep the energy up during filming.

This music video would be a perfect time capsule for the "Rock The Red" movement in Washington -- in which the home stands would be a sea of red jerseys and shirts -- and not just because Ovechkin's rock star status went from figurative to literal. The Caps won the Southeast Division in 2007-08, returning to the playoffs after a three-season drought. Under head coach Bruce Boudreau, who took over after 21 games, they played an electric offensive game that catered to Ovechkin's skills and created a renewed fan buzz.

On stage with Ovechkin were fellow members of "The Young Guns," as the players would be known. Center Nicklas Backstrom would become a driving force behind Ovechkin's goal-scoring domination. His biggest takeaway from playing alongside Ovechkin: "Probably explaining to him that he wasn't always open, but he wanted the puck all the time anyway," Backstrom said recently with a laugh.

Defenseman Mike Green, who was in the video, would pilot their power play and become a two-time Norris Trophy runner-up. Winger Alex Semin, Ovechkin's young countryman, would become a 40-goal scorer. Beyond them were Brooks Laich, an essential "glue guy," and, eventually, standout defensemen John Carlson and Karl Alzner.

But the music video was also demonstrative of the Capitals' swagger, something else Ovechkin brought to the franchise. Washington lost in seven games to the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2008 Stanley Cup playoffs, but it was clear they were pointed toward greater success. Something Sidney Crosby's Penguins had already achieved.

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

After losing Rookie of the Year to Ovechkin, Crosby won his first NHL MVP trophy as a 19-year-old in 2006-07. By 2008, he was playing for the Stanley Cup, losing in the Final to Detroit. Like Ovechkin, he had some new friends, too: Malkin, Kris Letang, Marc-Andre Fleury and Jordan Staal.

Ovechkin did Crosby one better between 2007-09: He became the first skater to win back-to-back Hart Trophies since Wayne Gretzky in 1985-87. (Goalie Dominik Hasek won consecutive MVPs from 1996-98). It was clear he was a franchise player, and Leonsis gave him a contract commensurate with that status: In 2008, Ovechkin signed a 13-year, $124 million deal he negotiated himself. The first $100 million contract in NHL history, it had its critics at the time, although they'd fall silent years later when his $9 million cap hit was re-contextualized as a bargain as the salary cap rose.

In 2008-09, Ovechkin scored 56 goals in the regular season to lead Washington to another division title and then had seven points in seven games to win his first playoff series over the New York Rangers -- setting up the first meeting between Crosby and Ovechkin in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Game 2 of that series would provide one of the defining moments of their rivalry: The "Double Hat Trick" game in Washington, as both Crosby and Ovechkin completed hat tricks in the Capitals' 4-3 win. Fans threw so many hats on the ice after Ovechkin's third goal that Crosby asked if the officials "could make an announcement to ask them to stop."

Ovechkin (14 points) outscored Crosby (13) in that series, but the Penguins outlasted the Capitals in seven games -- advancing to win the Stanley Cup, which would become a recurring theme in their rivalry. Ovechkin had a chance to turn Game 7 in Washington's favor with a breakaway in the first three minutes of the first period but was robbed by Fleury.

It was a missed opportunity. The Capitals would miss more of them to a much greater degree in the next few seasons.

play 1:25 The importance of the double hat-trick game between Crosby and Ovechkin "The Drop" discuss Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin's first playoff meeting and the importance of their double hat-trick game.

The Crisis Era (2009-14)

Goals scored: 203

Ovechkin was given the Capitals' captaincy in Jan. 2010 after Chris Clark was traded to Columbus. He scored another 50 goals in 2009-10 and was driving a team that had pushed deeper into the playoffs than it had in any season since 1998. Washington finished that campaign with a .738 points percentage and captured their first Presidents' Trophy in franchise history -- along with all the supernatural misfortune associated with being the league's best regular-season team.

The Capitals faced the Montreal Canadiens, who ranked 16th out of 16 playoff teams in regular-season success. After dropping the opening game in overtime, Washington won three straight games. Then it happened: a combination of Montreal goalie Jaroslav Halak with the Capitals' sputtering offense and unmistakable jitters led the Canadiens to win the series in seven games. The Washington offensive machine was limited to one goal in each of the final three losses. Ovechkin didn't have a goal in the final two.

This wasn't just playoff disappointment for Ovechkin's Capitals, but postseason regression. It sparked the first wave of conversations about Washington as a playoff underachiever and whether the Caps' regular-season offensive wizardry could ever translate to Stanley Cup success. Despite respectable postseason numbers, Ovechkin wasn't immune to that criticism either.

Despite being heavy favorites in the series, the Capitals lost to the Canadiens in the 2010 playoffs. It was not their only experience with playoff disappointment in this era. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Things briefly looked up in 2010-11. The Capitals won their division for the fourth straight time and then beat the Rangers in five games in the opening round, where Ovechkin had six points. He had four points in four games in the next round, but playoff embarrassment was getting old for the "Young Guns": The Tampa Bay Lightning swept the Caps out of the playoffs.

Skepticism about Washington being able to get over the hump due to their style of play had morphed into a full-on crisis of faith. They slumped after a hot start in 2011-12, with Ovechkin going through a stretch of one goal in eight games. Boudreau paid for that slump with his job, as Washington fired him in Nov. 2011 after 22 games (12-9-1). Ovechkin's relationship with his former coach was scrutinized. Some labeled the Capitals star a "coach killer" in the wake of the popular Boudreau's dismissal.

"It is complete nonsense that I would get Bruce fired," Ovechkin said to Yahoo! Sports in 2011. "How is it on me? How can I, a player, get a coach fired? How can I quit playing for the coach who gave me so much in my career?"

The Capitals hired Dale Hunter, a franchise icon who had been a head coach in Canadian junior hockey, to replace Boudreau, with the explicit mandate to get Ovechkin and his teammates to defend to a championship standard. In other words: fewer pretty passes, more blocked shots.

Ovechkin saw his ice time drop to under 20 minutes per game for the first time. He called the season "a hard year, mentally" and his stats reflected that: Ovechkin had 65 points, a career low, although his goal-scoring rose from 32 to 38 year over year.

The Capitals defeated the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round that season and then were eliminated by the Rangers in seven games in the second round. Ovechkin had four points against New York.

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Create A Bracket

Hunter left the Capitals after the season to return to juniors. The Capitals hired New Jersey Devils assistant coach Adam Oates to take over. While Ovechkin led the league in goals in both of Oates' seasons in Washington, the Capitals' postseason misfortunes continued: losing to the Rangers in the first round in 2013, after a lockout-shortened season in which Ovechkin won his third MVP; and then missing the playoffs in 2013-14 for the first time since 2006-07, and only the third time in Ovechkin's career, which led to both Oates and GM McPhee being fired.

Ovechkin was now the lightning rod for criticism about the Capitals' lack of playoff success and diminishing returns. The criticism was carried to extremes, like when The Hockey News published an article in May 2014 titled "Alex Ovechkin to KHL would be a blessing in disguise for Capitals."

All of it left Ovechkin baffled and frustrated. He actually clarified after the season that he was still having fun and wasn't going to ask for a trade.

"If you remember when Hunter was here and I didn't score goals, you guys said, 'Why don't you score goals?' I said, 'My job [is] to block shots'. The whole world says, 'Ovi stop playing what he used to play, he's gone. We [are] never going to see him again,'" he said after the 2013-14 season. "I don't want to turn my back on this kind of position again. I get paid to score goals. I scored 50."

Ovechkin scored 203 goals in this era. That was seven fewer in this span than Steven Stamkos, the new goal-scoring marvel in the NHL. But while Ovechkin had his struggles, he was still piling on the goals to his career total.

In 2010, ESPN's John Buccigross was among the first to publicly suggest that Ovechkin might break Gretzky's goals record. "This will take a lot of health, a lot of hockey love and a lot of luck. But it's not far-fetched."

The Frustration Era (2014-17)

Goals scored: 136

General manager Brian MacLellan hired former Nashville Predators coach Barry Trotz to take over the Capitals for 2014-15. Other new faces had joined Washington in recent seasons, too, augmenting the core around Ovechkin: forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson, defensemen Brooks Orpik and Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Braden Holtby. Soon, T.J. Oshie would arrive from the St. Louis Blues.

Trotz would have a critical relationship with Ovechkin, whose goal total rose back to 51 in Oates' last season in Washington. Trotz was aware of Ovechkin's reputation as a "coach killer" and accusations of selfish play. From their first meeting, Trotz got to know a player who liked being challenged and was summarily obsessed with winning the Stanley Cup.

MacLellan and Trotz agreed that surrounding Ovechkin with enough talent to ease his burden was the best move. Sometimes, that led to overcorrections -- like when Ovechkin's ice time dropped to 18:22 per game and his goals dropped to 33 in the 2016-17 season. But Trotz insisted it was to serve the ultimate goal.

Trotz got Ovechkin back to the playoffs in 2014-15, winning in seven against the New York Islanders before losing again to the Rangers in seven games. They were sixth in the NHL in offense and seventh in defense, after being 13th and 21st under Oates.

This started a run of three straight postseasons in which the Capitals had their run end in the second round. The next two instances had a common theme: Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.

Ovechkin's Caps were continually stopped by Crosby's Penguins. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Ovechkin's archrival had two assists in the Penguins' six-game victory over the Capitals in 2016, a series where Ovechkin had seven points to lead the Capitals. Five of the six games were determined by one goal. Like they did in 2009, the Penguins vaulted over the Capitals and eventually won the Stanley Cup against San Jose.

The same thing would happen in 2017. The Capitals eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games to earn a rematch with Pittsburgh. This time, Crosby had seven points in six games and Fleury shut out the Capitals in Game 7 to eliminate Washington. Two rounds later, Crosby was hoisting the Cup after defeating Nashville.

Three Cup wins for Sid The Kid, each time at the expense of Ovechkin.

He was a nonfactor for much of it. Ovechkin criticized his own performance in Game 4. Trotz shifted his superstar winger to the third line against Pittsburgh in Game 5. In Games 6 and 7, Ovechkin didn't register a point and was a minus-2 in the series finale.

As one veteran coach told ESPN at the time: "He just doesn't have that body language that says, 'I'm taking over.' Normally, he's like an assassin."

The Capitals' defeat in 2017 earned Washington the moniker of "saddest sports town" from the New York Times: "The issue is no longer whether the Capitals will ever win the Stanley Cup with Ovechkin and the immensely talented core around him. It's whether this group can ever get past the playoffs' second round."

The Stanley Cup Era (2017-18)

Goals scored: 49

Alex Ovechkin was on stage again in front of Capitals fans. It was June 2018. His long beard hung over red party beads around his neck. On his head was something only previously attainable through photoshop edits: a hat with a Capitals logo and the words "Stanley Cup Champs."

Ovechkin was giving a victory speech to a packed National Mall. "We're not going to f---ing suck this year!" he bellowed. "We're STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS. Yeaaaaaaaaah!"

All of those playoff disappointments. All of those harsh lessons learned. All of that criticism Ovechkin shouldered for his team, whether it was personally warranted or not. As he lifted and kissed the Stanley Cup -- with his Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP beside him -- the burdens he carried as a franchise savior and NHL superstar were lifted, too.

This is what catharsis looks like.

Winning the Stanley Cup in 2018 allowed Alex Ovechkin and Capitals fans to exorcise decades of frustration. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

By this time, it was clear Ovechkin had a career that likely would put him in the Hall of Fame, with a goal total that was going to end up among the highest ever. Winning the Stanley Cup meant that there would be no caveats, no "but he never won a championship" detractions when it came to his hockey immortality.

The postseason was its own Eras Tour for Ovechkin's Capitals. They defeated Columbus in the first round, coached by their old Rangers rival John Tortorella. Then came the third straight meeting with Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. After losing Game 1, the Capitals rallied to take a 3-2 series lead. Ovechkin, who had seven points in the series, had the primary assist on Kuznetsov's overtime goal in Game 6 that eliminated Pittsburgh and put Ovi in a conference championship round for the first time.

With those demons from Pittsburgh exorcised, the Capitals defeated another postseason tormentor in the Lightning in seven games, shutting them out in Games 6 and 7. (Somewhere, Dale Hunter smiles at defense winning championships.)

The Final Boss was Vegas, as the Golden Knights shocked the NHL by advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. That team's architect? GM George McPhee, who drafted Ovechkin and surrounded him with the "Young Guns." Their starting goalie? Marc-Andre Fleury, who had previously made Ovechkin's postseason life miserable.

Washington won the Stanley Cup in five games. Ovechkin had five points in the series, including a goal in the clincher. He was finally a champion. Ovechkin ended the postseason with 15 goals in 24 games and won the Conn Smythe.

The Capitals did not, in fact, suck that year.

Elder Statesman Era (2018-23)

Goals scored: 215

This era is the greatest tribute to the transformative effect that winning the Stanley Cup had on Ovechkin.

Washington would lose in the first round in the next four seasons after skating the Cup, under head coaches Todd Reirden -- who replaced Trotz when the coach had a contract dispute with the Capitals -- and Peter Laviolette, who replaced Reirden in 2020. But the afterglow of the Cup was bright enough to obscure any disappointment. Ovechkin's MVP performance -- and his continued ascent up the all-time goal-scoring rankings -- were a shield from any criticism.

Ovechkin led the NHL in goals in 2018-19 and 2019-20. In total, he won the Richard Trophy in seven of eight seasons from 2012-2020. He remained a dominant goal-scorer even as he aged into being one of the NHL's elder statesmen, something emphasized by Ovechkin's hair and beard having gone gray.

Another hallmark of Ovechkin's maturity -- and, more importantly, how winning the Cup unburdened him -- was his burgeoning friendship with Crosby. The two would bond at the NHL All-Star Game, chatting during the skills competition, the old school watching the new school.

At the 2023 All-Star Game in South Florida, Crosby, 35, and Ovechkin, 37, was a dual-entry in the breakaway challenge trick-shot competition: skating in on a three-on-none with Ovechkin's 4-year-old son, Sergei, who had watched the event with his father near the benches while wearing an "Ovi Jr." jersey.

"Before we ever played a game against each other, there was a rivalry," Crosby said at the time. "It was always set up that way. I think over time, you understand that it gets heated and intense on the ice. We both want to have success. But you appreciate you playing against each other for as long as it's been."