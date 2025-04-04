Robert Thomas scores in overtime as the Blues overcome the Penguins for their 11th win in a row. (0:55)

Open Extended Reactions

There are less than two weeks left in the 2024-25 NHL regular season, which ends April 17.

The playoff field continues to be whittled down, with teams clinching berths -- or being mathematically eliminated -- on an almost daily basis.

There's a new No. 1 team this week, and we are also taking a look at how all 32 clubs performed this season compared to their projected point total from ESPN BET during the preseason.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday, which generates our master list.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published March 28. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

NHL Power Rankings ESPN Illustration

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 71.1%

Projected points: 95.5

Points pace: 115.9

Although their pace has fallen off from the first 15 games (14 of which were wins), the Jets continue to battle for the top overall seed heading into the postseason -- and hope for a longer run than they've had in recent seasons.

Next seven days: @ UTA (April 5), vs. STL (April 7), @ DAL (April 10)

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 70.0%

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Projected points: 89.5

Points pace: 114.8

While Alex Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record has received the lion's share of the attention -- and deservedly so -- the Capitals have become one of the league's most complete, and dangerous, teams. Will they get their names on the Cup again this summer?

Next seven days: vs. CHI (April 4), @ NYI (April 6), vs. CAR (April 10)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 69.3%

Projected points: 103.5

Points pace: 113.0

The sportsbooks expected another triple-digit season for Dallas, but they've exceeded that mark and are still in the mix for the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top team in the regular-season standings.

Next seven days: vs. PIT (April 5), @ MIN (April 6), vs. VAN (April 8), vs. WPG (April 10)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 65.3%

Projected points: 97.5

Points pace: 108.6

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Will this spring be more like the Cup run in 2023 or the quick exit in 2024?

Next seven days: @ CGY (April 5), @ VAN (April 6), @ COL (April 8), vs. SEA (April 10)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 64.9%

Projected points: 100.5

Points pace: 106.4

Ho-hum, yet another playoff appearance for the Canes in the Rod Brind'Amour era. Is this the year they make it back to the Stanley Cup Final?

Next seven days: @ DET (April 4), @ BOS (April 5), @ BUF (April 8), @ WSH (April 10)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 64.0%

Projected points: 102.5

Points pace: 105.0

Make it nine straight years for the Maple Leafs in the postseason. With Craig Berube's system in place, will the outcome be less heart-breaking for Toronto faithful?

Next seven days: vs. CBJ (April 5), @ FLA (April 8), @ TB (April 9)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 63.6%

Projected points: 102.5

Points pace: 103.6

Although the ride wasn't always smooth this season, the Avs are finishing right about where they were expected to finish.

Next seven days: @ STL (April 5), vs. VGK (April 8), vs. VAN (April 10)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 62.0%

Projected points: 98.5

Points pace: 103.1

The Lightning used the trade deadline to bolster their depth by acquiring Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand, and since March 7 they've been one of the NHL's top teams.

Next seven days: @ BUF (Apil 5), @ NYR (April 7), vs. TOR (April 9)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 63.3%

Projected points: 96.5

Points pace: 103.1

The Kings have had a superb season of goal suppression, sitting second in the league at 2.49 goals against per game. They'll need every bit of that ability during a likely first-round matchup against the Oilers.

Next seven days: vs. EDM (April 5), vs. SEA (April 7), vs. ANA (April 10)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 61.3%

Projected points: 102.5

Points pace: 100.6

A small margin off of their projected pace, the Panthers appear headed for a Battle of Florida rematch in the first round of the playoffs.

Next seven days: @ OTT (April 5), @ DET (April 6), vs. TOR (April 8), vs. DET (April 10)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 62.0%

Projected points: 108.5

Points pace: 100.8

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and their teammates largely avoided the "Stanley Cup loser hangover" this season, but are likely to finish a little behind preseason projections. They're probably OK with that if this year's playoff run ends with a championship.

Next seven days: @ LA (April 5), @ ANA (April 7), vs. STL (April 9)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 59.1%

Projected points: 86.5

Points pace: 96.0

The red-hot Blues have charged into the playoff picture, and in the course of doing so appear likely to far eclipse their expected point total.

Next seven days: vs. COL (April 5), @ WPG (April 7), @ EDM (April 9)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 57.2%

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Create A Bracket

Projected points: 101.5

Points pace: 93.9

Like the team that follows them in the Power Rankings this week, the Devils are holding tight to a playoff spot that was largely earned by a strong first half. Injuries to Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton have been devastating down the stretch.

Next seven days: vs. NYR (April 5), vs. BOS (April 8)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 58.6%

Projected points: 93.5

Points pace: 96.0

A strong first half of the season has provided a buffer for the Wild to remain in a playoff position, as well as ahead of their preseason point total projection.

Next seven days: @ NYI (April 4), vs. DAL (April 6), vs. SJ (April 9)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 57.3%

Projected points: 90.5

Points pace: 93.1

For the first time since 2017, the Senators are (probably) headed to the postseason. Is this the start of a new streak, or will they be one and done?

Next seven days: vs. FLA (April 5), vs. CBJ (April 6), @ CBJ (April 8)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 56.0%

Projected points: 81.5

Points pace: 90.9

A spot in the playoffs is looking less likely than it was weeks ago, but the Flames appear farther along the arc of contention than some believed in the fall.

Next seven days: vs. VGK (April 5), @ SJ (April 7), @ ANA (April 9)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 54.0%

Projected points: 99.5

Points pace: 88.6

Were it not for some higher-profile flops elsewhere in the league, the Canucks' fall from division champs all the way out of the playoffs would be getting considerably more attention.

Next seven days: vs. ANA (April 5), vs. VGK (April 6), @ DAL (April 8), @ COL (April 10)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 54.0%

Projected points: 76.5

Points pace: 87.5

While many observers predicted that the Red Wings or Sabres would reach the postseason again first, the Canadiens are the ones currently in the thick of the wild-card race.

Next seven days: vs. PHI (April 5), @ NSH (April 6), vs. DET (April 8)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 52.6%

Projected points: 87.5

Points pace: 87.5

The first season of the NHL in Utah includes a playoff race for the Hockey Club, despite modest expectations before puck drop on opening night.

Next seven days: vs. WPG (April 5), vs. SEA (April 8), vs. NSH (April 10)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 52.7%

Projected points: 100.5

Points pace: 86.4

The bad news is that the Rangers are well off of their expected pace. The good news is that they remain squarely in the mix for a wild-card spot, and the brutal outcome for some other preseason contenders (such as Boston and Nashville) has been more noticeable.

Next seven days: @ NJ (April 5), vs. TB (April 7), vs. PHI (April 9), @ NYI (April 10)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 52.0%

Projected points: 69.5

Points pace: 86.5

The Blue Jackets began the season with the second-lowest projected point total but remain in the hunt for a wild-card playoff spot into the season's final weeks.

Next seven days: @ TOR (April 5), @ OTT (April 6), vs. OTT (April 8), vs. BUF (April 10)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 50.7%

Projected points: 90.5

Points pace: 83.1

At some point, the patience of Red Wings fans will pay off with a triumphant return to the playoffs, but it's becoming increasingly unlikely that 2025 will mark that triumph.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (April 4), vs. FLA (April 6), @ MTL (April 8), @ FLA (April 10)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 50.0%

Projected points: 91.5

Points pace: 82.0

In recent seasons, the Isles have repeatedly found a way to do just enough to make the playoffs. Time is running out for such an outcome this season.

Next seven days: vs. MIN (April 4), vs. WSH (April 6), @ NSH (April 8), vs. NYR (April 10)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 49.3%

Projected points: 72.5

Points pace: 82.0

The Ducks won't make the playoffs, but they head to the offseason having exceeded expectations by about 10 points in the standings.

Next seven days: @ VAN (April 5), vs. EDM (April 7), vs. CGY (April 9), @ LA (April 10)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 47.4%

Projected points: 90.5

Points pace: 77.6

A late-season (relative) surge does not appear to be quite enough to get the Penguins back in the playoff picture, and it's likely they'll miss the postseason for the third straight year.

Next seven days: @ DAL (April 5), @ CHI (April 6), vs. CHI (April 8)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 47.3%

Projected points: 88.5

Points pace: 77.6

One of these years, the Sabres will return to the playoffs. But for 2024-25, the playoff-less streak extends to 14.

Next seven days: vs. TB (April 5), vs. BOS (April 6), vs. CAR (April 8), @ CBJ (April 10)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 46.7%

Projected points: 85.5

Points pace: 76.6

The Flyers remained in the playoff race until the final weeks of 2023-24, but their lack of contention this season resulted in the firing of head coach John Tortorella.

Next seven days: @ MTL (April 5), @ NYR (April 9)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 46.1%

Projected points: 87.5

Points pace: 75.5

It turns out that the Kraken's 2023 playoff run to the second round was the outlier, and not the start of a run of success for the NHL's second-youngest team.

Next seven days: @ SJ (April 5), @ LA (April 7), @ UTA (April 8), @ VGK (April 10)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 45.4%

Projected points: 99.5

Points pace: 75.4

With the second-largest negative differential among all 32 teams this season, the B's clearly need a bit of a reboot this summer.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (April 5), @ BUF (April 6), @ NJ (April 8), vs. CHI (April 10)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 40.8%

Projected points: 98.5

Points pace: 67.8

It's rare that a team that "wins the offseason" goes on to tremendous success the following season, and the Predators are the latest example of this trend. After making the playoffs in 2023-24 and then signing Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei, they were the third team officially eliminated from playoff contention this season.

Next seven days: vs. MTL (April 6), vs. NYI (April 8), @ UTA (April 10)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 34.7%

Projected points: 73.5

Points pace: 56.9

If Chicago's mission was securing a top-three pick to acquire another elite talent in the mix with Connor Bedard & Co., then mission accomplished.

Next seven days: @ WSH (April 4), vs. PIT (April 6), @ PIT (April 8), @ BOS (April 10)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 33.3%

Projected points: 63.5

Points pace: 55.4

Things are looking up in some ways for the Sharks, but they'll probably finish short of their expected point total. Are big things on the way this summer?

Next seven days: vs. SEA (April 5), vs. CGY (April 7), @ MIN (April 9)